back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

Free Septic Pump-Out Program Continues for Roanoke County Residents

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

June 1, 2025

0

Roanoke County is pleased to announce that it will once again partner with the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission (RVARC) in a second round of grant funding through the Virginia Environmental Endowment’s Community Conservation Program (CCP).

The “Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Region Septic Pump-Out Program” will build on existing work by RVARC to bring septic pump-outs to low-income residents of the region. The awarded funds will be used to continue the existing program in Roanoke County for another three years. These funds will also expand RVARC’s multi-county pump-out program to include Craig County, another jurisdiction within the CCP area. With the implementation of 145 cost-free pump-outs and both in-person and virtual education options for residents, the pump-out program will achieve CCP’s goals of water quality improvement and education.

Large portions of Roanoke County and Craig County are rural and lack access to public sewer infrastructure. Proper maintenance of septic systems helps protect local water quality; however, income and education may be a barrier to maintenance. With minimal existing opportunities for septic system education, this program will be vital for educating residents about their septic system and increasing the number of pump-outs completed in the region.

Roanoke County households with an annual income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income are eligible to apply for this program. To learn more about septic system maintenance and to submit an application, visit: https://www.roanokecountyva.gov/2963/Septic-Pump-Out-Program.

Previous article
Jerry Seinfeld Coming to Berglund Center This September

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Jerry Seinfeld Coming to Berglund Center This September

Arts / Events Etc. 0
Berglund Performing Arts Center, and JS Touring, have announced...

Virginia Department of Forestry Suppresses 437 Spring Wildfires

News 0
During this year’s spring fire season, which ran from...

VA Tech Researchers Develop AI Tool to Predict Hurricane Flooding

News 0
The 2025 hurricane season officially begins on June 1,...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.