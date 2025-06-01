Free Septic Pump-Out Program Continues for Roanoke County Residents

Roanoke County is pleased to announce that it will once again partner with the Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Regional Commission (RVARC) in a second round of grant funding through the Virginia Environmental Endowment’s Community Conservation Program (CCP).

The “Roanoke Valley-Alleghany Region Septic Pump-Out Program” will build on existing work by RVARC to bring septic pump-outs to low-income residents of the region. The awarded funds will be used to continue the existing program in Roanoke County for another three years. These funds will also expand RVARC’s multi-county pump-out program to include Craig County, another jurisdiction within the CCP area. With the implementation of 145 cost-free pump-outs and both in-person and virtual education options for residents, the pump-out program will achieve CCP’s goals of water quality improvement and education.

Large portions of Roanoke County and Craig County are rural and lack access to public sewer infrastructure. Proper maintenance of septic systems helps protect local water quality; however, income and education may be a barrier to maintenance. With minimal existing opportunities for septic system education, this program will be vital for educating residents about their septic system and increasing the number of pump-outs completed in the region.

Roanoke County households with an annual income at or below 80% of the Area Median Income are eligible to apply for this program. To learn more about septic system maintenance and to submit an application, visit: https://www.roanokecountyva.gov/2963/Septic-Pump-Out-Program.