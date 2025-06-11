VA Tech’s Metallica collaboration earns national recognition

Virginia Tech has turned up the volume on Hokie merchandise with two national awards spotlighting brand collaborations.

The university’s licensing and trademarks team earned the 2025 Collegiate Licensing Company Best Product Partnership Award for its co-branded work with Metallica, celebrating a creative collaboration that fused a Hokie tradition with heavy metal energy. The award recognized the impact of a unique lineup of co-branded products. The collaboration reflects Virginia Tech’s commitment to brand storytelling.

“These awards mark the second consecutive year Virginia Tech has been nationally recognized for its brand licensing work,” said Heather Ducote, senior director of marketing and brand management.” Our team finds unique, innovative ways to tell the university’s brand story through product partnerships.”

The team, led by Director of Licensing and Trademarks Renee Alarid and supported by Program Coordinator Sharon Dudding, was also honored with the Operation Hat Trick Excellence in Service Award for its support of military service members and veterans. Operation Hat Trick is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting wounded service members and veterans, generating awareness, support, and funding for their recovery through the sale of branded apparel. Every year, Virginia Tech selects an organization that receives a donation from Operation Hat Trick in the university’s honor to benefit veterans. By creating co-branded Operation Hat Trick products, Virginia Tech continues to show its dedication to military service.

“These recognitions underscore the power of partnership in advancing Virginia Tech’s mission and values,” said Mark Owczarski, interim vice president for marketing and communications. “By working creatively with organizations like Metallica and Operation Hat Trick, we’re not just extending the reach of our brand — we’re connecting with communities, honoring service, and building shared stories.”

The Collegiate Licensing Company is a major player in the collegiate licensing industry, representing hundreds of colleges and universities, athletic conferences, bowl games, the Heisman Trophy, and the NCAA. About 300 contenders vied for awards at this year’s conference.

By Anne Kroemer Hoffman