Virginia-Bred Foal by American Pharoah Delivered Safely at VA Tech

If you know anything about horse racing you will have heard of American Pharoah, a celebrated and prolific winner of major races, including all three legs of the Triple Crown and the Breeder Cup Classic in 2015.

The greatly anticipated arrival of a foal by American Pharoah was tempered by the mare Philanthropic’s checkered foaling history.

Philanthropic, an 8-year-old thoroughbred mare owned by Ann Mudge Backer of Smitten Farm in The Plains, Virginia, was referred to the Marion duPont Scott Equine Medical Center (EMC) by veterinarian Christine Adams on Feb. 1, to foal out under hospital care and supervision.

The EMC in Leesburg is one of three animal healthcare facilities and teaching hospitals of the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine, which is based at the Virginia Tech main campus, in Blacksburg.

Past pregnancies had proven problematic for Philanthropic, with one foal being stillborn in the field after no warning signs of labor. She successfully gave birth to her second foal, who was healthy and is now in race training. Two years ago, again, with no obvious signs that labor was about to begin, she experienced dystocia on day 355 of her pregnancy. Typical gestation in horses is about 340 days (about 11 months).

Dystocia is a difficult birth during which the foal cannot be delivered naturally. Typically, dystocia is due to abnormal positioning of the foal within the birth canal, but can be caused by fetal abnormalities, uterine issues, or other complications.

When Philanthropic arrived at Leesburg, she was bright and alert, behaving normally, and showed no signs of undue distress. She had minimal udder development. Fetal ultrasound showed an active fetus with a normal heart rate.

It is always hoped that every pregnant mare entrusted into the care of Virginia Tech’s Leesurg equine center gives birth without a hitch, and thankfully, Philanthropic needed little assistance during the birth of her healthy foal. The chestnut filly was born in the early hours of the morning, on day 344 of gestation.

“Watching a foal take its first breath makes every sleepless night worth it,” said Krista Estell, clinical associate professor of equine medicine.

But Philanthropic was not going to make things go too smoothly. She refused to let her newborn filly nurse.