AI in the classroom: Tools, training, and the future of education

Like most of the students in their classroom, teachers are also embracing AI. Educators’ use of generative AI rose from 51 percent to 67 percent between the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years, according to K-12 Dive. Now, Microsoft and OpenAI, in partnership with the American Federation of Teachers, are launching an AI training program for educators.

Andrew Katz is an associate professor in Virginia Tech’s Department of Engineering Education and believes that when used properly, “early exposure to AI could allow students to build foundational digital literacy.”

Amy Allen, an assistant professor of social studies in the elementary education program, has seen examples of how using AI in the classroom can build foundational AI literacy in real time.

“We’ve seen ChatGPT get it wrong and provide incorrect information. But this helps us teach students about human discernment and the importance of being knowledgeable about a topic before using a GenAI tool as a support,” Allen said.

While concerns about AI persist, experts point to potential benefits. For example, these tools could help address the engineering workforce gap. “Early exposure to AI in K-12 can demystify complex engineering concepts,” Katz said. “For instance, students can use AI-powered coding assistants to learn programming, experiment with generative design tools to create 3D models, or use machine learning models in robotics clubs to analyze sensor data.”

Katz hopes the AI training academy helps teachers use AI as more than just a technical assistant. “The goal should be not just to teach educators how to use a specific AI tool, but to give them the confidence and competence to integrate AI into their teaching thoughtfully,” he said.

When asked what support she feels educators need, Allen said conversations about AI also need to happen at the local level.

“What we need is professional development by experts in specific fields that helps teachers understand what AI use looks like when it’s not cheating. That helps students understand the ethics of it but also helps them get a handle on what the tool is, how it works, and how it can help them learn, especially as it relates to specific disciplines,” Allen said.

Generating opportunities

The new national AI training program may be particularly helpful to K-12 students and teachers in rural and other under-resourced school districts, which often lack access to newer technologies.

“Many schools lack trained teachers, up-to-date resources, or curriculum support, and for some districts, these gaps are huge,” said Sally Hamouda, collegiate associate professor of computer science. “Educators are often expected to teach emerging technologies without having had the opportunity to learn them themselves, all while managing full classrooms, limited budgets, and a lack of time.”

Hamouda and her research team have partnered with Southwest Virginia educators and the Virginia Tech Center for Educational Networks and Impacts to help fill these gaps with online tools, college student mentoring of area elementary students, the Hokie For A Day program, and other outreach events.

Allen and David Hicks, another faculty member in the history and social sciences education program, have partnered with the Virginia Tech Center for the Humanities to work with in-service history teachers across the commonwealth on AI integration in classrooms. They specifically focused on helping educators to build a broad understanding of AI, considering the ethical implications, learning how to design custom GPTs, and using ChatGPT for primary source analysis.

“One of the things we keep coming back to as history educators and educators of teachers is if we don’t learn more about how to use these tools, people who know less than we do about what quality education looks like are going to determine how they are used and implemented,” said Allen.

While national efforts like the NFT AI program are a big step forward, colleges and universities have a role to play, too.

“We need more partnerships between K–12 schools and higher education that provide mentorship, resources, and co-developed curricula with teachers,” Hamouda said. “Faculty and researchers can help simplify AI and computer science for teachers, offer workshops or summer training, and ensure that educational tools are designed with classroom realities in mind. Most importantly, we should listen to teachers and co-create solutions rather than simply delivering content.”

Ensuring broad access to AI and computer science education is not just about fairness, it’s important for economic and workforce development.

“If we don’t intentionally include all students from historically marginalized and rural communities, we risk designing systems that reflect only a narrow segment of society,” Hamouda said. “We should start early and make computer science and AI education equitable to ensure that the students of today can fill the jobs of the future.”

By Tonia Maxley and Samantha Palmer