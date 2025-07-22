New treatment plan

Virginia native Scott Armistead, his wife, and their three boys boarded a plane for Pakistan in 1999. For the next 16 years, Armistead practiced family medicine at a village mission hospital just north of Islamabad, the country’s capital. The family grew accustomed to the risks of living under an Islamic government with blasphemy laws that criminalized derogatory remarks about Islam and it’s central figure, Muhammad.

Those years abroad changed Armistead. And during that time, the United States changed, too. In 2015, Armistead reentered an academic medical landscape strangely reminiscent of the Islamic authoritarianism he’d left behind.

The new reigning anthropology separated the body from the person inside it, exalting the will and emotions over physical reality.

That perspective had already crept into Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine when Armistead began teaching second-year medical students at a clinic for uninsured patients. But in October 2020, the school embraced it fully by declaring the clinic—and Armistead’s family medicine practice—to be “gender affirming.” Its goal was eventually to distribute cross-sex hormones and refer patients for transgender surgeries.

When Armistead raised concerns, the medical director emphasized that the change was a priority of the school’s family medicine department. End of discussion.

For decades, protections for healthcare professionals who refuse to perform medical procedures that violate their consciences enjoyed a certain degree of bipartisan support. Not anymore.

Federal mandates clearly forbid forcing medical workers to violate their consciences. But medical schools, hospitals, and state agencies often do just that. Those healthcare workers must rely on the federal government to open an investigation and, if necessary, revoke federal funding from the violating institution. That only works when a sympathetic president occupies the White House.

President Joe Biden’s White House was anything but sympathetic. Four years of Biden’s radical pro-abortion and pro-transgender administration shattered any remaining confidence in the federal government’s commitment to defending medical workers.

Christian healthcare professionals and legal experts are cautiously hopeful that Health and Human Services officials under the new Trump administration will once again champion these protections. But some Christian doctors warn this new era won’t last. They argue establishing a medical professional’s right to sue under federal and state conscience laws is essential for navigating a medical landscape that increasingly clashes with their Hippocratic pledge to do no harm.

Treating medical workers as “vending machines” leaves little room for respecting their value as moral beings.

FEDERAL CONSCIENCE PROTECTIONS for healthcare workers date back to the 1970s. They were deemed essential in the wake of the sexual revolution and rapidly shifting ideas about pregnancy and personhood—and the role of the American physician.

The U.S. Supreme Court declared most state restrictions on abortion unconstitutional in January 1973. That June, Congress passed the Church Amendments, prohibiting entities and individuals that receive federal grants, contracts, or loans from compelling healthcare workers to assist or perform abortions or sterilizations.

Conscience protections are “always geared around a procedure or a treatment,” said Jeffrey Barrows, senior vice president of bioethics and public policy at the Christian Medical & Dental Associations (CMDA). “We’re not talking about not seeing certain patients.” But he noted that’s still a common—and unwarranted—criticism of conscience protection laws. Altogether, at least two dozen federal laws safeguard healthcare professionals, medical students, and physician training programs from discrimination based on their refusal to provide or pay for procedures they find religiously or morally objectionable.

While previous Democratic administrations took a more hands-off approach to enforcing conscience protection laws, Biden administration officials were downright hostile, Barrows said. “[For] the last four years, you could yell and scream … and the Biden administration could care less about this.”

For example, the Biden administration gutted a Trump-era Department of Health and Human Services rule published in 2019 that clarified and strengthened HHS enforcement mechanisms for policing conscience violations. Biden’s HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra also disbanded the Conscience and Religious Freedom Division, an office dedicated solely to enforcing conscience protection laws. Roger Severino, who led a team of over 250 staff as head of the HHS Office of Civil Rights during Trump’s first term, established the division in 2018.

Severino pointed to one example of the Biden administration’s open hostility to conscience rights: HHS under Trump opened a case to investigate claims that the University of Vermont Medical Center deliberately scheduled a nurse to assist in an abortion, even though she had made her objections to the procedure known. The center refused to find another nurse to help, and even told the nurse the procedure didn’t involve an abortion. It was the kind of textbook conscience violation Severino refers to as a “slam dunk case.”

Becerra dropped it.

Severino, who now serves as vice president of domestic policy at the Heritage Foundation, said this decision previewed Biden’s unprecedented politicization of the department in the name of advancing abortion and gender ideology—what he called the administration’s “twin guiding stars.”

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, the Biden administration directed HHS to focus on protecting and expanding access to abortion. HHS officials then issued new guidance clarifying that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act (EMTALA)—which requires emergency rooms to provide basic stabilizing care to patients whether or not they can afford it—included providing abortion, even in states restricting the procedure.

The federal government took the state of Idaho to court, arguing its pro-life laws interfered with the new HHS guidelines. Nowhere in the lawsuit did the administration mention right-of-conscience exemptions.

Texas general surgeon Eithan Haim was another one of the Biden administration’s healthcare casualties. Haim attracted the ire of the Department of Justice when he publicly revealed that Texas Children’s Hospital continued to perform sex-change procedures on children after announcing it had halted the practice. Biden’s DOJ claimed Haim violated HIPAA, the patient privacy law, and charged him with four felonies—carrying the possibility of a decade behind bars.

Though the Biden administration’s animosity toward medical religious objections reached new heights, CMDA’s Jeffrey Barrows noted “there’s been a gradual eroding of respect for conscience freedoms” for decades. Part of that stems from a broader shift in how American culture understands the role of the physician and other healthcare workers.

Doctors today are likened to public utilities, not individual people entitled to their own ideas of what they are and are not willing to do for a patient. Rachel Morrison, an attorney and fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, attributes the shift to the growing prominence of what she calls the “provider consumeristic model,” which often exalts patient autonomy at the expense of a doctor’s expertise.

Treating medical workers as “vending machines,” as Morrison puts it, leaves little room for respecting their value as moral beings.