VA Tech Expert discusses the implications of Trump’s plans for artificial intelligence

President Donald Trump intends to unveil an Artificial Intelligence Action Plan aimed at keeping the United States at the forefront of AI development. Toward that end, the president is expected to sign three new executive orders addressing data center development, financial resources, and perceived political bias.

Virginia Tech communications expert Cayce Myers, versed in the legal issues surrounding AI, shared analysis of the Trump administration’s AI strategy and its goals.

What might the Trump administration’s AI investments look like?

“The president’s recent visit to Pennsylvania, where he highlighted companies’ $92 billion investments to promote AI initiatives in the state, shows how the administration is positioning itself alongside tech leaders to make the U.S. the global leader in artificial intelligence. These investments including infrastructure such as hydroelectric dams and data centers underscore the perceived political and business stakes of the global AI competition between the U.S. and China.”

Does any part of the action plan suggest political aims?

“The Trump administration has fused AI development policy with other political issues, specifically around perceived political bias. Some news outlets have reported that the administration will release an executive order mandating that federal AI contractors’ AI outputs remain politically neutral and not produce results that may be perceived as promoting political viewpoints or engaging in ‘woke’ perspectives. Though controversial, this order falls in line with the position the administration has taken on issues of left-leaning political bias within technology and media writ large.”

What effects might this order have on the development of the technology?

“It likely will change the way some AI is developed, raising questions around how AI systems can guarantee certain types of biased outputs won’t be produced. This will also have a direct impact on the type of output generated for users of AI platforms that receive federal contracts. It also underscores how artificial intelligence chatbots and outputs are not viewed as apolitical technology but rather are framed as systems that are increasingly scrutinized for their own intentional or unintentional political perspectives.”

About Myers

Cayce Myers is a professor of public relations and director of graduate studies at the School of Communication at Virginia Tech. His work focuses on media history, political communication, and laws that affect public relations practice. He is the author of “Artificial Intelligence and Law in the Communication Professions,” “Profession and Money in Politics: Campaign Fundraising in the 2020 Presidential Election,” and “Campaigns, Inc.” Read more here.