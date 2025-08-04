Farm Credit Opens 2025 Agricultural Grant Applications

Farm Credit of the Virginias (FCV), a lending cooperative serving Virginia, West Virginia and western Maryland, announced that they are now accepting applications for the second round of grant funding through their Agricultural Career Enhancement (ACE) grant program.

The goal of the ACE grant program is to support agricultural career development programs at postsecondary education institutions serving FCV’s territory, including those in agricultural sciences, agricultural technology, agricultural education, agribusiness, conservation and more. The ACE grant program allows the Association to meet their mission to serve the agriculture industry by investing in the advancement of agricultural education.

ACE grants will be awarded for up to $10,000 in funding. Funding will be considered for agriculture-related programs at postsecondary education institutions that are either located in FCV’s territory or that serve students from FCV’s territory. ACE grants will not be awarded to individuals, private farms, cooperative extension or agricultural research programs. Additional terms and conditions are available on the print and online application forms.

ACE grant applications will be accepted August 1, 2025 through September 30, 2025. ACE grants will be awarded in November 2025. Applications and additional program details can be accessed at the following link: FarmCreditofVirginias.com/ACE

Regarding the ACE grant program, Brad Cornelius, CEO of FCV, said, “We are pleased to support the future of agriculture in our rural communities by offering this important grant program for a second year. We realize the great impact postsecondary education institutions have on the next generation of agriculture professionals and are proud to offer ACE grant funds to help strengthen those institutions’ agriculture-related programs, which in turn will bolster the rural economy throughout our footprint for years to come.”