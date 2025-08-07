Arden Grim Returns to Roanoke Clinic That Helped Transform Her Life

If little Arden Grim wanted to see the fuzzy red guy from Sesame Street, she had to eat her breakfast.

Elmo was at the bottom of her bowl.

To get there, she had to take up her spoon and eat with her right hand, the one severely weakened by the stroke she suffered before she was born. Cerebral palsy limits use of her right arm and leg.

Grim was not yet 3 years old.

She’s now 21, and finding Elmo with her spoon is among her oldest memories. Tellingly, it’s a memory from an innovative and intensive therapy originally developed at the Neuromotor Research Clinic, then at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

A decade and a half later, Grim is back at the clinic — now based at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC in Roanoke — but as a summer undergraduate research fellow, where she has a unique perspective on kids going through the same therapy.