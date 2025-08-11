Youngkin Declares Commonwealth “Day of Play”

Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared August 9th, 2025, as Commonwealth Day of Play, a statewide celebration designed to connect children, families, and communities through joyful, active, and screen-free play. The main event will take place at Taylor Farm Park in Henrico County, with dozens of other sites across the Commonwealth celebrating childhood. The Day of Play invites Virginians of all ages to step outside, get moving, and rediscover the importance of unstructured play.

The Commonwealth Day of Play is being coordinated by the Governor’s Office as part of the Reclaiming Childhood initiative, a statewide public awareness initiative created to restore balance in young people’s lives by reducing screen time and replacing it with movement and meaningful social connection. Through a series of events, programs, and policy actions, including Virginia’s Screen-Free Week, Bell-to-Bell Cell Phone-Free Schools, parent engagement campaigns, and play-centered programming, the initiative seeks to address rising youth mental health challenges by promoting real-world connection.

“In a world glued to screens, we’re hitting pause and inviting our kids to rediscover joy in motion and community in conversation,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Our Commonwealth Day of Play and cell phone-free classrooms create spaces where every child can explore freely, connect face-to-face, and build the physical and emotional resilience that only unstructured play can deliver.”

The Day of Play’s activities are presented in partnership with local governments, schools, museums, businesses, and community organizations across the Commonwealth. At Taylor Farm Park, families will enjoy interactive games, creative activities, food trucks, and learn about the many child-serving state agencies such as the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, Virginia Department of Education, the Department of Social Services, and the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. Across Virginia, communities have tailored their own unique celebrations that reflect the spirit, culture, and needs of their neighborhoods.

“Prioritizing children’s play—unstructured and screen-free—gives them the freedom to imagine, laugh, and to simply be kids,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “The Commonwealth Day of Play is a reminder that well-being begins in the wonder of a summer afternoon spent in motion and in community. Glenn and I are proud to support this effort to reclaim childhood, and with it, the mental wellness of Virginia’s young people.”

In Roanoke, the Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association is hosting a full-scale Day of Play. The event will offer children the chance to learn and play both traditional and soccer-style golf. Roanoke City Police will join as co-hosts, offering a touch-a-truck and patrol car experience, and field day games. The celebration will also include a community barbecue, food trucks, ice cream trucks, contests with prizes from local restaurants, and appearances by local elected officials.

The Science Museum of Virginia is featuring special Day of Play programming. The Museum of the Shenandoah Valley will host outdoor activity stations and trail-based experiences such as yoga and scavenger hunts. The Frontier Culture Museum and the Jamestown-Yorktown Foundation will offer free children’s admission and host period-accurate games and activities. Virginia State Parks will amplify the celebration through a coordinated social media campaign encouraging families to explore trails, picnic areas, and natural play spaces.

“We know that physical activity and play aren’t just good for kids, they’re vital,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly. “The Day of Play is about giving children the time, space, and support to move, connect, and thrive. At a time when screen use is at an all-time high and linked to increased stress and isolation, creating intentional opportunities for screen-free fun is one of the best investments we can make in the mental health and well-being of Virginia’s youth.”

The Day of Play is grounded in research that shows the profound impact of free play on youth development. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, outdoor play improves cognitive, physical, social, and emotional well-being, and serves as a protective factor against anxiety and depression. One study cited in the American Medical Journal found that children who spend four hours of childcare in nature had an approximately 17.7% drop in cortisol levels, indicating that time spent outside significantly reduces stress in children. Meanwhile, with higher rates of mental health challenges associated with excessive screen and social media use in teens, national data reveals that children now average 5-7 hours of screen time daily, far above daily thresholds. As recess and unstructured physical activity have declined in many schools and communities, the Commonwealth Day of Play seeks to reverse these trends by encouraging screen breaks, outdoor time, and parent-child connection.

“Through the success of Bell-to-Bell Cell Phone-Free Education across the Commonwealth, we’ve seen that students thrive when they step away from screens, connect with their peers, and engage with the world around them,” said Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera. “I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with the Reclaiming Childhood Taskforce on improving youth mental health and student wellbeing across the state. A heartfelt thank-you to our partners across Virginia who made this inaugural event possible because every child deserves days full of play.”

Weaving together joy, learning, and movement, the Commonwealth Day of Play is more than a single event–it’s a statewide call to action. It reminds us that happiness, curiosity, and connection are foundational to childhood, and that every child deserves the space to grow, explore, and play freely.

Families can find local events, updates, and resources on the Day of Play by visiting Reclaimchildhood.virginia.gov. Events will continue throughout the summer and early fall across the Commonwealth.