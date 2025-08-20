Virginia Aviation Award Winners Announced

The 2025 Virginia Aviation Award (VAA) winners were announced Wednesday at a ceremony in Roanoke. Virginia Department of Aviation (DOAV) Director Greg Campbell honored three Virginians with awards for Airport Manager of the Year, Aviation Person of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement.

Since 1976, the DOAV has administered the Virginia Aviation Awards and recognized individuals across the Commonwealth who have made significant contributions to Virginia’s $26 billion aviation industry.

Mark Perryman, president and chief executive officer of the Norfolk Airport Authority, was presented with Virginia’s Airport Manager of the Year Award. Perryman’s three-year tenure with the airport has coincided with passenger counts that have been surpassed year after year. According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) records, Norfolk International had 2,444,897 enplaned passengers in 2024, up from 2,307,899 in 2023. This year is already on track to beat those records. Before his time in Norfolk, Perryman was with the aviation planning firm Landrum and Brown, serving as its chief operating officer.

In his remarks at the VAA awards banquet, Campbell (himself a former airport manager) highlighted some insights into Perryman’s selection for the award: “Through smart investments and an unwavering focus on customer service, Mark has transformed Norfolk International into a vibrant hub that not only supports the region’s economy but also offers a seamless, welcoming experience for every traveler.”

Due to a prior engagement, Perryman was unable to attend the awards ceremony and gave his acceptance speech by video. Norfolk airport Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Chris Jones, accepted the award on his behalf.

Judy Sparks of Woodbridge, VA, took home Virginia Aviation’s Person of the Year Award. Sparks is a longtime fixture at Manassas Regional Airport where she has been the backbone of Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 186. Through this organization, she has coordinated Young Eagles Flights – which aims to give students their first ride in General Aviation aircraft. In fact, several of Virginia’s top ride-offering Young Eagles pilots are from events that the awardee has arranged. This year alone, Sparks has organized Women Can Fly Events, pancake fly-ins, scholarship opportunities, and even a visit from a rare Ford Tri-motor aircraft.

Bob Prange, president of EAA Chapter 186, joked about her impact on the organization. “To repeat what past presidents and officers of Chapter 186 have said, ‘We may be running this Chapter, but we are merely borrowing it from Judy,’” Prange said.

Judy Sparks was also unable to attend the VAA and her award was accepted by Bob Prange.

Virginia Aviation’s Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Buchanan, VA, resident, Del. Terry Austin. In addition to his duties serving as a delegate for Virginia’s 37th House district, he also heads Austin Electrical Construction Inc. This company has been instrumental in developing and enhancing the aviation infrastructure and safety at airports across the Commonwealth. When a pilot lands at night in foul weather, or when a pilot is updated on conditions from an Automated Weather Observation System, the runway lights and weather systems were likely put in place by Austin’s company.

Aviation Awards

During his time as executive director of Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport, Campbell recalled an anecdote about Austin: “One memorable night during a summer thunderstorm, a lightning strike damaged our runway lighting system. We called Austin Electrical late on a Saturday and, to our surprise, Terry Austin and Ray Conlin showed up within an hour. They quickly restored lighting and arranged for a permanent fix, ensuring no disruptions to flights or passengers. This kind of dedication and expertise is why the company has built a strong reputation across Virginia’s airports—and why they continue to be a trusted partner in aviation.”

The DOAV congratulates the 2025 winners of the Virginia Aviation Awards. These awards are open to all residents who make a significant contribution to the aviation industry. Every year the DOAV accepts applications each May for consideration. To get more details, download applications, and see past winners of the VAA awards, visit doav.virginia.gov.