VA Tech experts highlight science-driven approaches to addiction

National Recovery Month, which began in 1989 and is observed in September, raises awareness of evidence-based approaches to treating addiction. Scientists with Virginia Tech’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC are advancing research that provides new tools for recovery, reduces the risk of relapse, and helps individuals make healthier decisions and stay engaged in treatment.

Scientific advances at the research institute are providing a deeper understanding of neural pathways involved in various substance use disorders, the role of the brain’s reward system, and the promise of new therapies, such as GLP-1 receptor agonists, in curbing cravings.

“Recovery isn’t one-size-fits-all,” said Stephen LaConte, interim co-director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute’s Addiction Recovery Research Center. “Across our addiction and health-behaviors research, we’re advancing personalized strategies — new statistical methods to untangle polysubstance use, brain-based biomarkers to guide care, and tech-in-the-wild experiments that ground lab insights in everyday life.”

“We’re also studying GLP-1–based therapies, which may offer holistic benefits — from diabetes management to potentially easing cravings,” LaConte said. “And through the International Quit & Recovery Registry, launched by founding director Warren Bickel, we learn directly from people in recovery what helps them succeed.”

Faculty members in the Addiction Recovery Research Center and the Center for Health Behaviors Research are available for interviews to discuss the science behind recovery strategies and what the latest findings reveal about how to better support individuals with substance use disorders.

In addition to ongoing research, these published findings highlight advances in our understanding of addiction: