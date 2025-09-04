VA Tech Carilion Welcomes Largest Medical School Class in Its History

As the nation grapples with a growing physician shortage, the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine (VTCSOM) is expanding its impact on the health care workforce. The Roanoke-based medical school welcomed 56 new students this summer to the Class of 2029, the largest incoming class since the school opened in 2010.

The growth is part of a strategic expansion plan aimed at increasing access to medical education and addressing workforce shortages, especially in Virginia and surrounding regions.

“Expanding our class is not just about numbers,” said Dean Lee Learman. “It’s about populating the physician workforce with more VTCSOM graduates who are uniquely well prepared to improve the health of patients and communities. These future physicians will make meaningful contributions in our region of Virginia and beyond.”

More students, more experience

The new class arrives with exceptional credentials. On average, students completed 2,789 hours of clinical experience and 2,342 hours of research before medical school. They represent 38 undergraduate institutions across 20 states, and bring a wide range of experiences, including rural health outreach, community service, and laboratory research.

“Our Class of 2029 brings a depth of hands-on experience that’s vital for real-world patient care,” said Melanie Prusakowski, associate dean for admissions. “We’re excited to support their growth through an innovative curriculum and immersive clinical rotations.”

The medical school takes a holistic approach to admissions, emphasizing service, leadership, and patient-centered values alongside academic achievement. The result is a cohort with both technical skills and a strong commitment to improving health outcomes in communities.