New Mural Blossoms Downtown

Downtown Roanoke, Inc. and the Roanoke Arts Commission are proud to announce the addition of a new, vibrant mural.

Created by artist Christina Wing Chow (Wingchow), a Chinese-American muralist and fine artist, the mural captures her distinctive style featuring playful, colorful, amorphous forms that either take center stage or play a supporting role.

Located at 27 Church Avenue Southeast, along the Hampton Inn and Suites, the artwork offers a beautiful backdrop for visitors as they explore downtown.

Tina Workman, President & CEO of Downtown Roanoke, Inc., added, “Pearl Fu Plaza and the nearby sidewalks are heavily trafficked by visitors, so the Hampton Inn and Suites is the perfect location for the new addition.”

“The Hampton Inn and Suites, along with Hospitality America and Windsor-Aughtry Company, are honored to have this mural as a part of the hotel,” said Shay Bowman, Task Force Sales & Business Development Specialist. “The mural doesn’t just decorate the space; it tells a story that invites every visitor to become part of it. It transforms a simple visit into an immersive experience!”

This mural is funded through an Art in Place partnership, with support from Downtown Roanoke, Inc., Hampton Inn & Suites Roanoke-Downtown, the Roanoke Arts Commission, and Deborah B. Kaplan in memory of the late Karen Shreeman.

“Through the City’s Percent for Art Fund, we’re able to leverage private investment in creative projects,” said Ben Bazak, Placemaking Chair of the Roanoke Arts Commission. “We enjoy the collective effort: we all contribute to a stronger and more beautiful Roanoke.”

The desire for a memorial gift in honor of Karen Shreeman first sparked conversation about this mural. Ms. Shreeman was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and passed away on November 2, 2024, at the age of 82.

“Karen was a lifelong lover of art and color,” said mural donor Deborah B. Kaplan. “She creatively inspired many to share that love of art, and she mentored her talents within so many individuals within the Roanoke Valley…and beyond. Murals have the power to add color and light and artistic calm to our community.”

Karen Shreeman is survived by her son Joshua Shreeman; her daughter-in-law Marnie Shreeman; her grandchildren, Olivia Grace and Madelaine Rose; her daughter Andrea Shreeman; her grandchild Maverick Soul; her sister-in-law Pauline Goldstein; and her nieces, Erica Hadfield and Laura Goldstein. More information about the project can be found on the Roanoke Arts Commission’s website.