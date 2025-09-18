Roanoke Recognized as a Top Destination for Fall Colors by USA Today 10Best

The official results are in after a nationwide competition to determine the Best Destination for Fall Colors by USA Today 10Best. Among twenty destinations total, Roanoke received an outstanding second place award. While the destinations are nominated by USA Today editors and a panel of experts, the public decides their favorites over a four-week voting period.

As the largest city along Virginia’s Blue Ridge Parkway and the Appalachian Trail, Roanoke is an ideal destination to view fall colors in a variety of ways. With over 1,000 miles of trails that include bucket-list hikes like McAfee Knob and top-tier mountain biking at Carvins Cove, Roanoke is especially appealing to outdoor travelers. The Roanoke Region sees its peak visitation during the fall season, as prime outdoor adventures are enhanced by the colorful backdrop of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains.

