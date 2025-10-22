Youngkin Announces VFP, Inc. Expansion in Scott County

Governor Glenn Youngkin yesterday announced that VFP, Inc., a producer of custom-designed enclosures used to protect critical infrastructure, will invest $35 million to expand its operations in Scott County. This latest expansion is expected to create 200 new jobs at VFP’s Duffield manufacturing campus. Coinciding with the company’s 60th anniversary, the expansion will allow VFP to meet surging demand for its products in the Commonwealth and beyond.

“For six decades, VFP has been a cornerstone of Virginia’s manufacturing strength and innovation,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Their latest expansion in Scott County is proof that when businesses double down on Virginia, they grow, thrive, and create new opportunities for hardworking Virginians. This investment reflects exactly what happens when we champion business, empower workers, and unlock the potential of every region of the Commonwealth.”

“VFP’s expansion in Scott County is a great example of how utility and data center investments reverberate through the entire economy of Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “As VFP’s customer base grows globally, the Commonwealth is built to support their export operations with our reliable port, rail, and highway networks. Together with the Commonwealth, VFP is ready to weather anything, just like the products they are manufacturing in Scott County.”

“VFP is excited to announce our third and largest plant expansion in the last five years,” said President/CEO of VFP, Inc. Scott File. “Our pace of growth during this time has been tremendous with over 250 direct jobs created to meet customer demand across all market sectors. This expansion will double production capacity, create an additional 200 jobs, and position VFP to best support continued growth within the data center and utility power industries. VFP’s decision to relocate manufacturing to Scott County nearly 30 years ago has proven instrumental to our long-term success, and positions VFP geographically in a prime location to support Virginia’s robust data center business. We recognize our success is directly tied to the dedication and talents of our employee-owners and are appreciative of the continued support and assistance received from local, regional, and state agencies.”

Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia, VFP manufactures custom building solutions designed to protect critical equipment. The company manufactures a variety of products ranging from heavyweight concrete to lightweight, flexible metal shelters that can be customized to meet diverse client needs. VFP shelters are used predominantly by utility providers, municipalities, and broadband providers and can be found in all 50 states, 82 countries, and on all seven continents.

“On behalf of the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA), we would like to congratulate VFP and Scott County on this major business expansion announcement,” said VCEDA Executive Director Jonathan Belcher. “VCEDA has had the pleasure of supporting several expansions over the years by VFP at its Duffield location, and with this latest expansion, the VCEDA Board has approved a $312,500 grant to VFP to support the company’s workforce development and training, as well as a $3 million loan earmarked for the Scott County Economic Development Authority to support equipment acquisition as the expansion is developed.”

“VFP’s investment in jobs and manufacturing facilities gives us the chance to build tomorrow’s critical infrastructure here,” said Scott County Board of Supervisors Chairman Chris Maness. “We thank them for their commitment to our county and for helping us show the next generation that our best days are just beginning.”

This project is supported by an innovative, first-of-its-kind $1 million award through the new Workforce Housing Economic Development Incentive Pilot Program. The program was recently created by the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission and is being awarded in partnership with Scott County to create new housing opportunities for VFP’s rapidly growing workforce. These funds will be used to support a major new housing development in the county, leverage significant additional funding to support it, and feature at least 50 new housing units reserved for households earning between 80 to 150% of the Area Median Income.

“I am thrilled with VFP’s growth and expansion in Scott County and pleased that the Tobacco Commission could support this project in an innovative and meaningful way,” said Delegate Terry Kilgore, Tobacco Commission member. “This new workforce housing program is a perfect example of the Commission’s commitment to listening to our communities and working creatively to meet the needs of their residents and employers. Congratulations to VFP as they embark on their latest expansion. We are grateful for their continued partnership and investment in our community.”

“VFP’s substantial investment in Scott County is a major win for the region,” said Senator Todd Pillion. “In the wake of Hurricane Helene, protecting foundational infrastructure has never been more critical. As the company celebrates 60 years since its founding in Roanoke, this project reflects the kind of long-term investment in our region and infrastructure resilience that will continue to help Southwest Virginia move forward.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Scott County, the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission to secure this project for Virginia. Additionally, Governor Youngkin approved an $800,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Scott County with the project. The Governor also approved a performance-based grant of $350,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.

Support for VFP’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the No. 1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the United States by Business Facilities for the third consecutive year and by Area Development in 2025. The program, created by VEDP in collaboration with higher education partners, provides world-class training and recruitment solutions that are customized to a company’s unique operations, equipment, standards and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.