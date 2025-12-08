back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
News

Winter Weather to Affect VA Tech Campuses in Roanoke and Blacksburg

Author:

The Roanoke Star
|

Date:

December 8, 2025

0
Snow scenes from the Blacksburg campus. Photo by Meghan Marsh for Virginia Tech.

The Virginia Tech Roanoke Center and Health Sciences and Technology Campus in Roanoke will be closed today, Monday, Dec. 8. All in-person classes and activities are canceled.

In anticipation of potential wintry weather, Virginia Tech has put snow emergency routes on the Blacksburg campus in effect, which started at 10 p.m. yesterday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Blacksburg and Roanoke areas effective from 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 8, to 1 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9.

This designation goes into effect prior to road conditions deteriorating to support snow removal and emergency vehicle movement.

Previous article
ROBERT L. MARONIC: Sometimes President Trump Needs To Think Before He Speaks – Part II

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

ROBERT L. MARONIC: Sometimes President Trump Needs To Think Before He Speaks – Part II

Columnists 0
Contrary to what President Trump believes, I think that...

ROBERT L. MARONIC: Sometimes President Trump Needs To Think Before He Speaks – Part I

Columnists 0
I read an article in the New York Post written by...

The right way to ship holiday gifts, according to a packaging expert

Community 0
If your gift can’t survive a 12-inch drop, it’s...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2025 TheRoanokeStar.com. All Rights Reserved.