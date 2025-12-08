Winter Weather to Affect VA Tech Campuses in Roanoke and Blacksburg

The Virginia Tech Roanoke Center and Health Sciences and Technology Campus in Roanoke will be closed today, Monday, Dec. 8. All in-person classes and activities are canceled.

In anticipation of potential wintry weather, Virginia Tech has put snow emergency routes on the Blacksburg campus in effect, which started at 10 p.m. yesterday.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the Blacksburg and Roanoke areas effective from 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 8, to 1 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9.

This designation goes into effect prior to road conditions deteriorating to support snow removal and emergency vehicle movement.