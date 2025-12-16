ROBERT L. MARONIC: Is Phase Two Of Trump‘s Peace Plan In The Gaza Strip Doomed To Fail? – Part II

Unfortunately, Trump’s present ceasefire as of October 9 is analogous to the armistice signed between the Allies and Kaiser’s Germany on November 11, 1918, which was later ratified by the flawed Treaty of Versailles on June 28, 1919. As U.S. General John J. Pershing presciently warned, “There can be no conclusion to this war until Germany is brought to her knees.”

Pershing was 100% correct because Nazi Germany invaded Poland twenty years later, on September 1, 1939, starting World War II in Europe. Hamas is presently the Kaiser’s Germany in miniature, but thankfully less dangerous in starting a world war in the future. That is especially true if Hamas can no longer receive imported arms and war matériel from duplicitous Egypt along the Philadelphi Corridor separating Egypt from the Gaza Strip.

I agree with Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party), National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Minister of Heritage Amihai Eliyahu, who all opposed Trump’s peace plan.

In direct violation of the negotiated peace deal on October 9, the New York Post reported on October 14 that “Hamas appeared to renege on key demands of President Trump’s cease-fire deal just hours after the world celebrated the end of the Gaza war — with a top [official] saying the terror group will not give up its arms or control over the Gaza Strip.”

The IDF will have to demilitarize Hamas.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem stated the day before, on October 13, “Hamas has no need to abide by every word of Trump’s 20-point peace plan, including calls for the terror group to lay down its arms.” He also brazenly and foolishly said that Hamas would not “cede governance over the Gaza Strip.” This is extremely worrisome.

It increasingly appears that many of the 2.1 million radicalized Palestinians may soon have to be temporarily evacuated to a safe zone within Gaza or southern Israel in the Negev while the IDF carpet bombs and destroys the Gaza Strip’s terror tunnels. Israel would also need to use a myriad of U.S.-supplied bunker-busting bombs et al. to destroy all the tunnels. That is because it is estimated that there are an astounding 350 to 450 miles of tunnels in Gaza, along with an unbelievable 5,700 shafts.

However, organic skunk gas dispersed throughout much of the vast tunnel network could also be just as effective as bombs in causing the Hamas terrorists to flee their subterranean sanctuaries, along with flooding the tunnels using water from the adjacent Mediterranean Sea. I also strongly suspect that Hamas does not have enough face masks for everybody to survive the quasi-noxious, sickening skunk gas.

For some unexplainable reason, before Trump’s peace deal, Hamas was never required to renounce its Charter of August 18, 1988, calling for the complete destruction of Israel. The Jew hating document clearly stated in the Prelude, “Israel will exist and will continue to exist until Islam will obliterate [my emphasis] it, just as it obliterated others before it.”

That genocidal sentence is hardly a statement advocating for peaceful coexistence between Israel and the Hamas-occupied Gaza Strip. The sentence “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free” is the primary motivation of Hamas.

Article 28 of the Hamas Charter unbelievably and risibly stated that Israel “is behind the drug trade and alcoholism in all its kinds so as to facilitate its control and expansion.” I suppose that Hamas had never heard of Pablo Escobar and his Medellin Cartel in the 1980s, who were responsible for most of the world’s cocaine and illegal drug trade in 1988?

Never once was Hamas forced to renounce its libelous lies in Article 32, taken directly from the fictitious Protocols of the Elders of Zion, which was published in 1903, and later used by Adolf Hitler in Mein Kampf to spread his antisemitic hatred.

Article 32 continued with the lie that the “Zionist plan [of conquest] is limitless. After Palestine, the Zionists aspire to expand from the Nile to the Euphrates. When they have digested the region they overtook, they will aspire to further expansion …. Their plan is embodied in the “Protocols of the Elders of Zion”, and their present conduct is the best proof of what we are saying.”

Hamas conveniently ignored how Israel returned the Sinai to Egypt in 1982 and later gave back the Gaza Strip to the Palestinians in 2005. The myriad of antisemitic lies and propaganda against Israel in the Hamas Charter exist ad nauseamfrom the Prelude to Article 36.

This is why I truly think that Hamas is going to neither disarm nor demilitarize in early 2026. They are just buying time for one last futile stand before their delusional death cult ends.

As I have previously stated, Hamas is extremely similar to the homicidal Nazi SS or Einsatzgruppenof World War II and the suicidal Japanese kamikaze pilots of 1945. That is their psychotic mindset. They only want to inflict a cruel, sadistic death on all Israelis, regardless of religion, with little regard for their own pitiful lives.

Amnesty is doubtfully not going to work because it is simply too unheroic and unrealistic according to Hamas’ collective warped view of Sunni Islam and the 1988 Charter. Their only choice is either to accept Iranian exile or fight to the death because of their dehumanized mindset.

I truly hope that Hamas and the 1,950 released Palestinian prisoners, who most likely will defend Hamas to the last man, decide to take a one-way trip to Tehran or elsewhere.

Hamas cannot be allowed to stay in the Gaza Strip. Whoever controls the schools or educational system will determine the next generation of Gazans. Plus, every man, woman, and child must undergo dehamasification similar to the denazification of the 1940s and 1950s in West Germany, with zero tolerance toward the Muslim Brotherhood or any other extremist Islamic ideology. Neither Hamas nor any other fanatical organization can control the Gaza Strip or Palestine if there is ever going to be peace in the Middle East.

It strongly appears that phase two of Trump’s peace plan for the Gaza Strip is doomed to fail.

Robert L. Maronic