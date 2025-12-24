SCOTT DREYER: Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child

As adults, it is important to think of what messages we are giving the children in our lives about the meaning and celebration of Christmas.

Ponder this:

“Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child”

When you constantly ask me what I want and what I’m going to get, I learn that Christmas is Getting.

When you tell me I’d better be good, I learn that Christmas is Conditional.

When you make promises and don’t keep them, I learn that Christmas is Disappointment.

When you are short-tempered and make idle threats, I learn that Christmas is Unpredictable.

When you yell and hit, I learn that Christmas is Scary.

When you are mean and lose control, I learn that Christmas is Disaster.

When you drink or eat too much, I learn that Christmas is Indulgence.

When you hurry around, get up early and stay up late, I learn that Christmas is Busy.

When I see the lights and smell the cookies, I learn that Christmas is Pleasure.

When you do things for other people and help me to do the same, I learn that Christmas is Sharing.

When you buy and make gifts for others, I learn that Christmas isGiving.

When you go to church and take me with you, I learn that Christmas is Worship.

When you hum to yourself and smile at strangers, I learn that Christmas is Peace.

When you stop in your busy day and spend time with me, I learn that Christmas is Love.

—by Katharine C. Kersey

***

Many are familiar with I Corinthians 13, often called “the love chapter.” Here it is rewritten from the point of view of a parent at Christmas.

If I decorate my house perfectly with plaid bows, strands of twinkling lights and shiny balls, but do not show love to my family, I’m just another decorator.

If I slave away in the kitchen, baking dozens of Christmas cookies, preparing gourmet meals and arranging a beautifully adorned table at mealtime: but do not show love to my family, I’m just another cook.

If I work at a soup kitchen, carol in the nursing home, and give all that I have to charity; but do not show love to my family, it profits me nothing.

If I trim the spruce with shimmering angels and crocheted snowflakes, attend a myriad of Christmas parties and sing in the choir’s cantata but do not focus on Christ, I have missed the point.

Love stops the cooking to hug the child.

Love sets aside the decorating to kiss the spouse.

Love is kind, though harried and tired.

Love does not envy another’s home that has coordinated Christmas china and table linens.

Love does not yell at the kids to get out of the way, but is thankful they are there to be in the way.

Love does not give only to those who are able to give in return; but rejoices in giving to those who cannot.

Love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, and endures all things.

Love never fails.

Video games will break, pearl necklaces will be lost, golf clubs will rust; but giving the gift of love will endure.

—Sharon Jaynes, Celebrating a Christ-Centered Christmas

Merry Christmas, and thanks for reading!

— Scott Dreyer