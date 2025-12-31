SCOTT DREYER: Conduct Your “Year In Review”

James Clear, in his award-winning book Atomic Habits, encourages his readers to conduct an annual “Year in Review.”

There is nothing magical about the date January 1; personal growth and change can occur anytime you make up your mind to do it. However, since many people have a few days off this week and it is generally a time for reflection, this week is an excellent time to slow down, look back, review how your past year went, and see what you’ve learned.

As the Greek philosopher Socrates reportedly said, “The unexamined life is not worth living.”

Reflecting back on 2025 and its wins and losses can then help you make plans for the new year. Go ahead and take the next step, and put your plans on paper, somewhere you can see them daily.

A few hours these next few days spent in honest thought, examination, and planning will help you launch into 2026 far better than wasting the New Year’s holiday binging on streaming, gaming, or a bottle.

This is just a framework that Clear gives us. Feel free to adjust it to your life situation.

Sample “Year in Review” Framework

What went well?

Health:

Workouts:

Mental state/emotional:

Spiritual:

Relationships:

Career/Professional Development:

Books read:

Articles written:

Financial:

Hobbies:

Community/Citizenship:

Travel:

What went poorly?

What did I learn?

***

Happy New Year 2026! Thanks for reading!

— Scott Dreyer