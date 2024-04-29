College “NIL” Not Good for Schools, Students or “The Game”

In college sports (USA), the unbridled capitalist model should not be used. Yet with the use of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) in college sports, that is exactly what is happening. It will continue to ruin college sports.

In higher education, certain elements of the socialist model must always be utilized. Otherwise without a certain amount of parity, the main purposes of education will be defeated. College sports have become so commercialized that many have stopped following it decades ago. College Basketball was the sport to follow in the Seventies and Eighties. Now it is a paltry image of itself.

College sports should be about education and enhancement. The profits earned from sports should go back to the education system. If an individual wants to earn because of this and get his/her supposed monetary worth, he or she can always go pro. These college athletes are already getting free education, room, and board. What more should a college athlete expect?

The NIL is probably a result of an aggressive lawsuit in a hyper-active legal system. It probably is the manifestation of power broker tyranny. One can argue one’s way into anything or out of something with the current legal system. All people need to look at the larger picture. From Everyone’s Ability To Everyone’s Need should at least be the secondary feature of higher education.

Harsha Sankar / Covington