back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommunity
Community

Community Meetings Set to Review High Crash Locations in the Region

0

Roanoke County, Botetourt County and the Town of Vinton are collaborating on a Comprehensive Safety Action Plan through the Federal Highway Administration’s Safe Streets and Roads For All (SS4A) program with the goal of preventing deaths and serious injuries for all roadway users, including pedestrians, bicyclists, motorists, commercial vehicle operators, transit riders and micromobility users.

Roanoke County, Botetourt County and the Town of Vinton are hosting community meetings to receive comments on high crash areas identified in each jurisdiction.  All meetings will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. as open house-style meetings.

  • Monday, April 29, 2024: Roanoke County (South) at the Brambleton Center Gymnasium, 3738 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA 24018
  • Tuesday, April 30, 2024: Town of Vinton at the Vinton War Memorial, 814 Washington Avenue, Vinton, VA 24179
  • Thursday, May 2, 2024: Roanoke County (North) at the Hollins Library, 6624 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA 24019
  • Monday, May 6, 2024: Botetourt County (North) at the Eagle Rock Elementary School Cafeteria, 145 Eagles Nest Drive, Eagle Rock, VA 24085
  • Tuesday, May 7, 2024: Botetourt County (South) at the County Administration Center at Greenfield, 57 S. Center Drive, Daleville, VA 24083

Additional information, including crash data and surveys open through May 21, 2024, are available on each jurisdiction’s Safe Streets and Roads For All webpages:

Roanoke County Project Webpage: www.RoanokeCountyVA.gov/SS4A

Town of Vinton Project Webpage: www.VintonVA.gov/528/Transportation  Botetourt County Project Webpage: www.BotetourtVA.gov/SafeStreets

A second round of community meetings will be held later this year that will focus on proposed projects in each locality to reduce deaths and serious injuries on our roadways.

Previous article
College “NIL” Not Good for Schools, Students or “The Game”
Next article
Generation Alpha Struggles to Navigate Increased Screen Time, Social Media Use

Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Suzanne Youngkin and Roanoke Community Leaders Highlight It Only Takes One Campaign

News 0
The First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin and...

City of Roanoke Names New Director of Parks and Recreation

Business 0
City of Roanoke Parks Manager Cindy McFall will move...

Roanoke Voters Will Need to Let The Current Council Out and A New Council In

Columnists 0
What a surprise, another shooting on Sunday morning in...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.