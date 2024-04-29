back to top
Youngkin Visits Ramstein Air Base / Meets With VA Servicemembers

Governor Glenn Youngkin visits with servicemembers at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, Apr. 28, 2024. Official Photo by the Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Governor Glenn Youngkin toured Ramstein Air Base in Germany this week, received a briefing and met with Virginia servicemembers at the base.

“It was incredible to visit Ramstein Air Base today and thank our Virginia servicemembers stationed here. When adversaries seek to destabilize the globe it often falls on our armed forces to meet the gathering threats and defend freedom. Since the Commonwealth is home to national strategic assets like the Pentagon, Quantico and the largest naval base in the world – Virginians know all too well the commitment and sacrifice that comes with serving in the military. Their courage and dedication to keeping Virginia and America safe is profound. I’m honored to serve as their home state governor,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Governor Youngkin and the Virginia delegation will also visit: Frankfurt, Stuttgart and Munich, Germany as well as Copenhagen, Denmark and Helsinki, Finland and Zurich, Switzerland before returning May 3.

In Finland Governor Youngkin will meet with President Stubb, government officials, strategic business associations, company executives and global industry leaders to further strengthen Virginia’s economic and cultural connections.

“This economic development trade mission with strong European partners will build on business relations, our shared priorities and highlight the Commonwealth’s capabilities. Virginia’s strong workforce, incredible business environment, robust transportation system and world-class education institutions make the Commonwealth uniquely positioned to attract businesses around the globe. Germany, Denmark, Finland and Switzerland represent critical markets that will advance economic growth and prosperity in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “In strengthening these relationships, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to economic development in the Commonwealth but also strengthening the spirit of Virginia.”

Virginia is home to many foreign-owned business establishments — including 119 from Germany, 30 from Switzerland, 13 from Denmark, and 8 from Finland.

