back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeArts / Events Etc.
Arts / Events Etc.

National Day of Prayer Event To Be Held in Botetourt County

0

The National Day of Prayer is Thursday, May 2. You can search to find a prayer event in or near your area, using the search tool here. Below is information about an event to be held in Daleville.

National Day of Prayer Gathering in Daleville, Botetourt County

DATE: Thursday, May 2, 2024

TIME: 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

LOCATION: VFW, 4902 Roanoke Road (Route 220), Daleville, Virginia

Get some spiritual food on your lunchbreak with encouragement and empowerment to be “salt and light” (Matthew 5:13-16) in this dark world. There is power in prayer, but it also takes men and women of integrity and courage to make a positive difference in our society!

Rain or shine: gather at the covered picnic shelter or indoors if raining.

Previous article
Police Clash With Protesters at VCU Pro-Palestine Event

Latest Articles

Latest Articles

Load more

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Police Clash With Protesters at VCU Pro-Palestine Event

News 0
Law enforcement officers arrested 13 individuals during a chaotic...

Paddling Convoy to Celebrate Preservation of James River Island

Arts / Events Etc. 0
Calling all paddlers and conservationists! The Central Virginia Land...

SERWAN ZANGANA: FISA Continues to Allow Spying on American / Foreign Citizens

Columnists 0
The U.S House and Senate voted to reauthorize the...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.