Hope of Israel Congregation Remembers The 6 Million Murdered in The Holocaust

On a quiet Sunday evening a somber ‘Hope of Israel’ congregation remembered the six million Jewish people who were murdered by the Nazis during the World War II by hosting Mr. Samuel Cox, a Holocaust historian and the author of book “I WILL GIVE THEM AN EVERLASTING NAME.”

The congregation began with fervent prayer and song during which the connection of people’s heart with every word could be felt. Maynard Keller – a member of the synagogue -then passionately introduced the events and spoke about the meaning of remembering the lives of millions of Jewish people. Mr. Keller said that they pray and sing in both Hebrew and English because, “ Hebrew is a reminder of God’s faithfulness.” He said.

Rabbi Karl MarDian then spoke about the ongoing fight against Jewish people and Judaism, However, peace and hope were on the minds of the congregation as they continued with more fervent prayer and songs.

After the members of the congregation lit the seven candles, it was the time for Mr. Samuel Cox to introduce his very informative and historical books about the Holocaust. In his book, Mr. Cox has focused on 10 Holocaust survivors as he interviewed most of them more than once until they passed away.

This powerful book contains true heartbreaking stories from those 10 survivors. By listening to Mr. Cox speaking about the survivor and their stories, one can see that the Nazis’ hate of humans was beyond imaginations as they murdered over six million people. Regardless of a religion or a belief, such vicious acts and of hate have no definition in the dictionary!

In his book, Mr. Cox introduced each survivor and his or her country and the way they survived. The stories of how some people were asking about the fate of their family members was heart breaking. In response the Nazis would often tell them that they were in the smoke burning. Mr. Cox also mentioned the tremendous role of many survivors in saving many others from the Holocaust.

Mr. Cox spoke about one survivor who came to America and later attended his class a few times as a speaker before she passed away. Ella Lucak Rogozinszi, a Czechoslovakian teen during the war, witnessed the horrific life in a concentration camp and lost many of her family.

While Mr. Cox was speaking about the survivors’ horrible lives under the gruesome Nazi regime, the deep sadness and pain was in everyone’s heart. It is so difficult to contemplate the murder of six million people … it is clear, the Holocaust has shaken humanity forever.

Mr.Cox’ book is a valuable source that collected factual stories from the survivors of the Holocaust. At the end, Rabbi MarDian closed the evening with a powerful and positive message that ended with a call to share hope and pray.