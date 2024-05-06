Summer music series to be held at Virginia State Parks

Virginia State Parks will offer unique music series this summer through the fall that will include bluegrass, jazz, gospel, country, rock and roll, symphony and contemporary. Each location has a variety of music throughout the year so there is something that everyone can enjoy.

Treat yourself to the many music series available at the following Virginia State Park locations this year:

“Pocahontas Premieres will kick off the music season with The Embers, who have become known for their beach music that will surely make you move,” said Pocahontas State Park Assistant Manager Mike Biby. “We have such a great lineup this year that you won’t want to miss one single show so grab a chair or blanket and relax and enjoy wonderful music in our beautiful park.”

Machicomoco State Park will debut Music in the Park on May 18 from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. featuring the Tidewinders.

Musical concerts include two Lunch on the Lawn events at the Southwest Virginia Museum, which will be held on June 2 and June 16 from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the Victorian Garden.

“We are holding the annual Gathering of the Gap on May 25 in addition to the June lunch concerts,” said Southwest Virginia Museum Park Manager Gretchen Cope. “We are excited to bring the local community and guests together by sharing the musical and cultural resources in Southwest Virginia.”

Virginia State Parks also offer concerts, festivals and music camps taking place at several locations this year. These events are a great way to get outdoors and connect with nature, friends and family while enjoying rhythmic music.

Most series run from May until October and begin at 6 p.m. or later. Some concerts are free, and others require a ticket purchase, but parking fees are required at all park locations upon entry. You don’t have to camp to enjoy the series, but camping is a great way to enjoy the music at night and explore the park during the day.

Each park location offers a unique view for the concerts so be sure to check out at least one of the many music series available this year. Find more Virginia State Park music events here.