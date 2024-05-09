Governor Youngkin and First Lady Recognize National Fentanyl Awareness Day in Roanoke

Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin recognized National Fentanyl Awareness Day across the Commonwealth by hosting several events that addressed prevention, rehabilitation and highlighted the risk fentanyl poses to our youth and the resources that can be used to combat its dangers. These events are part of the It Only Takes One campaign against fentanyl led by the First Lady and Attorney General Jason Miyares. Overdose has become the leading cause of unnatural death in the Commonwealth, with an average of five Virginians dying from fentanyl every day. The campaign seeks to increase the public’s awareness that it only takes one bad decision or one counterfeit pill to end a life. “In Virginia, we’ve taken critical steps to combat the fentanyl epidemic by directing a new fentanyl-fighting strategy through Executive Order 26, working to ensure parents are notified within 24 hours of an overdose, and holding the manufacturers and distributors of illicit drugs accountable,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “On Fentanyl Awareness Day, we are more resolved, more emboldened, more unified and more focused than ever before to ensure no more Virginians die as a result of this fentanyl epidemic.” “National Fentanyl Awareness Day presents an opportunity to remember lives lost and recommit to educating every Virginian about the dangers of this most dangerous synthetic drug,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “We remain focused on providing the information and support families and communities need to protect themselves and their loved ones — to save lives.” “The Governor, First Lady and I have made combating fentanyl a consistent focus of the administration,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel. “Holding REVIVE! trainings at each of our events during Fentanyl Awareness Day increases the number of Virginians who are equipped with the knowledge needed to safeguard their well-being and the resources to save a life. We are excited to partner with coaches in talking to their teams about the dangers of fentanyl and looking forward to working with additional athletic teams.” The first event celebrated the opening of the flagship Four Truths Recovery home in Roanoke. The nonprofit is dedicated to serving the Roanoke Valley by leveraging firsthand knowledge and years of experience in mental health and substance use disorder. It seeks to care for those leaving treatment and incarceration by providing recovery housing and support during a pivotal time in their lives. The First Lady participated in the ribbon cutting and ceremonial first tour of the home.