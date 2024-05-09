back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeNews
NewsUncategorized

Governor Youngkin and First Lady Recognize National Fentanyl Awareness Day in Roanoke

0
Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at Fentanyl Awareness Day event in Richmond, May 7, 2024. Official Photo by Austin Stevens, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.
Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin recognized National Fentanyl Awareness Day across the Commonwealth by hosting several events that addressed prevention, rehabilitation and highlighted the risk fentanyl poses to our youth and the resources that can be used to combat its dangers.

These events are part of the It Only Takes One campaign against fentanyl led by the First Lady and Attorney General Jason Miyares. Overdose has become the leading cause of unnatural death in the Commonwealth, with an average of five Virginians dying from fentanyl every day. The campaign seeks to increase the public’s awareness that it only takes one bad decision or one counterfeit pill to end a life.

“In Virginia, we’ve taken critical steps to combat the fentanyl epidemic by directing a new fentanyl-fighting strategy through Executive Order 26, working to ensure parents are notified within 24 hours of an overdose, and holding the manufacturers and distributors of illicit drugs accountable,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “On Fentanyl Awareness Day, we are more resolved, more emboldened, more unified and more focused than ever before to ensure no more Virginians die as a result of this fentanyl epidemic.”

“National Fentanyl Awareness Day presents an opportunity to remember lives lost and recommit to educating every Virginian about the dangers of this most dangerous synthetic drug,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “We remain focused on providing the information and support families and communities need to protect themselves and their loved ones — to save lives.”

“The Governor, First Lady and I have made combating fentanyl a consistent focus of the administration,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel. “Holding REVIVE! trainings at each of our events during Fentanyl Awareness Day increases the number of Virginians who are equipped with the knowledge needed to safeguard their well-being and the resources to save a life. We are excited to partner with coaches in talking to their teams about the dangers of fentanyl and looking forward to working with additional athletic teams.”

The first event celebrated the opening of the flagship Four Truths Recovery home in Roanoke. The nonprofit is dedicated to serving the Roanoke Valley by leveraging firsthand knowledge and years of experience in mental health and substance use disorder. It seeks to care for those leaving treatment and incarceration by providing recovery housing and support during a pivotal time in their lives. The First Lady participated in the ribbon cutting and ceremonial first tour of the home.

Secretary John Littel, Delegate Joe McNamara, First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin, Delegate Sam Rasoul, Delegate Chris Obenshain, Senator David Suetterlein participate in Fentanyl Awareness Day event, May 7, 2024. Official Photo by the Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin participates in Fentanyl Awareness Day event, May 7, 2024. Official Photo by the Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Governor Glenn Youngkin and the First Lady then hosted an event focused on the impact coaches have on their team and how they can proactively engage their student-athletes on the dangers of fentanyl. Governor Youngkin and William & Mary head football coach Mike London addressed attendees. Coaches and athletic directors from sports leagues and colleges across the Commonwealth attended. The event concluded with a rapid REVIVE! training on the administration of naloxone to treat overdoses.

Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at Fentanyl Awareness Day event in Richmond, May 7, 2024. Official Photo by Austin Stevens, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Governor Glenn Youngkin delivers remarks at Fentanyl Awareness Day event in Richmond, May 7, 2024. Official Photo by Austin Stevens, Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Additional fentanyl awareness events took place virtually and across the state. The Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth hosted a webinar for schools on empowering youth to stay safe from fentanyl, and restaurant staff gathered at Richmond’s Soul Taco to be trained in naloxone administration. This training kicks off an initiative to increase the distribution of naloxone to key places in communities through leveraging the unique interface restaurants have with the public. Their commitment to caring about their community sets the example for a healthier and more prepared Virginia. Additionally, the Drug Enforcement Administration parked their One Pill Can Kill Vans in front of the Executive Mansion to raise awareness for all visitors during open hours.

Secretary John Littel, Executive Director Hallie Pence, Owner of Soul Taco Trey Owens, Owner of Boookbinders John Taxin, Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services Commissioner Nelson Smith stand outside of Soul Taco who hosted the first training in the Right Help, Right Now’s restaurant REVIVE! initiative. May 7, 2024. Official Photo by the Office of Governor Glenn Youngkin.

Well-informed and trusted adults – whether it be parents, teachers or coaches – are the first line of defense against fentanyl. A single conversation about the threat of fentanyl can save a life. The Governor and the First Lady encourage parents to have a conversation with their kids about the dangers of fentanyl before the summer begins. Parents can sign the pledge on the It Only Takes One website here.
Previous article
Blue Ridge Parkway Receives $75 Million for Road Improvements in Roanoke Corridor 
Next article
Broadway In Roanoke Announces 24/25 Season

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

As Weather Warms Drivers and Motorcyclists Reminded to Share The Road

News 0
The last few days have felt like summer, resulting...

Battle of New Market 160th Anniversary Commemoration Event

Arts / Events Etc. 0
160th Commemoration of the Battle of New Market, May...

TechNite 2024 Celebrates The Elements of Tech

Business 0
The Roanoke-Blacksburg Technology Council’s TechNite 2024 recognized all the...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.