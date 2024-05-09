Broadway In Roanoke Announces 24/25 Season

Nederlander National Markets, in partnership with The Berglund Center, has announced the all-new 2024/2025 Broadway in Roanoke season, presented by George’s. This season features five shows, including the area premieres of smash hits TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL and COME FROM AWAY.

— SHOW DATES & DESCRIPTIONS —

TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

October 15, 2024

Roanoke area premiere!

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n’ Roll. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, this electrifying sensation will send you soaring to the rafters. One of the world’s best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows were seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history. Featuring her much loved songs, TINA – The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall.

A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS

December 17, 2024

Embrace the holiday spirit with A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS, a variety show full of nostalgia, charm, and awe-inspiring performances for all ages. Get ready to be dazzled, enchanted, and filled with holiday cheer as you witness the incredible talents of world-class entertainers performing to your favorite holiday music. Celebrate the magic of the season with the entire family at A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS.

COME FROM AWAY

January 30, 2025

Roanoke area premiere!

Broadway’s COME FROM AWAY is a Best Musical winner all across North America! This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. Don’t miss this breathtaking musical written by Tony® nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and helmed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley. Newsweek cheers, “It takes you to a place you never want to leave!” On 9/11, the world stopped. On 9/12, their stories moved us all.

SHREK THE MUSICAL

February 11, 2025

“Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek….” And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the Oscar®-winning, smash hit, DreamWorks animated film. Tony Award-winning duo Jeanine Tesori (music) and David Lindsay-Abaire (book) revisit their first collaboration to deliver a more intimate and engaging experience – a joyful, colorful SHREK that leans into the humanity in all of us that celebrates our differences. With all-new original direction and choreography by Danny Mefford (Choreographer, Dear Evan Hansen) filled with lush orchestrations, this reimagined production brings the show back to its roots – giving it a new kind of love emphasizing the importance of loving ourselves and one another.

CHICAGO THE MUSICAL

June 2, 2025

CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one showstopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. In the whirlwind of Chicago’s Jazz Age, two of the Cook County Jail’s most notorious murderesses—vaudeville star Velma Kelly and chorus girl Roxie Hart—become fierce rivals as they compete for headlines amidst a media frenzy. Broadway’s longest-running musical has been razzle dazzling audiences for 27 years, and after more than 10,000 performances, 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, and a Grammy®, we’re just getting started.

Subscriptions are on sale now. Five-show packages start at just $220. Current subscribers can renew by visiting The Berglund Center Box Office (710 Williamson Road, Roanoke VA 24016) or by calling 540-853-5374 or 540- 853- 2510 (Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm). New packages can be purchased online at BroadwayInRoanoke.com, or in person at The Berglund Center Box Office.

The benefits of becoming a subscriber are many, including guaranteeing seats year after year to the hottest shows, options on upgrading seats, additional special ticket offers, and the chance to purchase tickets to add-on shows before the general public.

Individual show tickets will be announced as each engagement approaches. Group sales opportunities will be available for all shows. Schedule and titles subject to change.