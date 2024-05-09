Wickets & Wine Fundraiser for Mountain View To Be Held May 18

Friends of Mountain View (FOMV) and the Roanoke Valley Preservation Foundation (RVPF) are partnering to host the Second Annual “Wickets and Wine” event on Saturday, May 18, 2024 from 11:00am to 3:00pm at Mountain View. This croquet event supports the renovations and improvements of the Fishburn Mansion at Mountain View.

The event was a huge success last year with over 80 people attending and more than $7,000 raised towards much-needed repairs at this local landmark. Through a partnership between the City of Roanoke and FOMV, renovation plans for Mountain View are moving forward as part of the Mountain View Facilities and Grounds Master Plan project with continued community engagement and support.

This family-friendly croquet event is for players of all skill levels and ages. Croquet whites are encouraged (not required) and prizes will be awarded for “Best Dressed.” Other activities will include antique cars, a trivia contest, lawn games, a raffle prize, and tours of the historic mansion. Tickets to the event are $50 and include a box lunch (with wine available for purchase).