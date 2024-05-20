Cats Do Not Manipulate Us Like The Current White House Administration

Many years ago, I thought the idea of having a cat as a pet, specifically inside the house, was extravagant and a waste of time. Indeed, I believed it was not sanitary to have such animals among the family in the house. This was my perception toward cats. Also, the myth of being unfaithful to humans, which compared to dogs, cats carried a bad reputation in some regions.

As the years passed by, I became more conscious about the relationship between cats and human beings. As I observed the interactions of people in America with such animals, I had to review my perception. Being compassionate toward animals not only reveals the true peaceful characters of humans, it is also a connection between two beings who have an impact on each other’s life.

Watching a neighbor going for a walk and pushing her toddler in the stroller, her little boy walking next to them with the dog on the leash and their cat voluntarily following them the entire time without turning around or getting distracted. It is the connection and the loyalty of that cat to this family and the outcome of being treated well.

Indeed, we all are connected as a chain, and perhaps we don’t like it but in some aspects we have similarities.

Apparently, cat’s surface folding and brain structure are 90% similar to the human brain (Bond Vet). Cats are one of the species that quietly connect with human beings. However, sociable behavior and the need for companions led human beings to seek after a pet to overcome the depression and loneliness often found in society.

Cats became a perfect pet for humans as cognitively they can relate to humans in a very important way – which is problem solving. According to Berit Brogaard, a professor of philosophy and Director of the Brogaard Lab for Multisensory Research, University of Miami, dogs have a higher IQ than cats but cats are able to solve more difficult cognitive problem.

“If they feel like it.” She said. (Editor’s note: No surprise there . . .)

The benefits of cats and their relationships with humans were realized in ancient Egypt as well. According to Julia Troche, an Egyptologist at Missouri State University, the paintings on the walls of tombs indicate that cats were kept for companionship and pest control as the fact that they are able to swiftly chase and catch rodents, scorpions, and snakes. However, the ancient Egyptians also regarded their cats highly because pharaohs had giant cats.

Moreover, a study found that although it is difficult to understand the reasons, cats can and do feel their owners’ emotions and sadness. Jennifer Vonk and Moriah Galvan, researchers at the University of Oakland, believe that cats are more receptive to human emotions than we have previously imagined.

One final consideration is that cats do not attempt to manipulate us with political rhetoric like the current administration in the White House.

Meow.