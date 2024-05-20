TRAFFIC ALERT: Nighttime Lane / Ramp Closure Planned on Southbound I-81 Near Salem 

As part of the Interstate 81 widening project in Roanoke County near Salem, a nighttime lane and ramp closure on southbound I-81 are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, so barrier wall can be repositioned, and traffic switched into a new pattern.

Weather permitting, starting at 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, southbound I-81 will be reduced to one lane between mile markers 138 and 136 until 5 a.m. on Friday, May 24. In addition, the ramp from southbound I-81 onto Wildwood Road at exit 137 also will be closed from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

If the traffic pattern change cannot be made because of weather, the lane and ramp closure will be rescheduled for the following week on Tuesday, May 28 from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29.

Once the barrier wall has been moved, southbound I-81 traffic using the exit 137 off ramp will be shifted into a new pattern and traveling on a different portion of roadway.

