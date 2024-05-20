back to top
Support Us!
Weekly Newsletter
HomeCommunity
Community

TRAFFIC ALERT: Nighttime Lane / Ramp Closure Planned on Southbound I-81 Near Salem 

0
ROAD TROUBLE: A state Inspector General is looking into complaints about a Department of Transportation outsourcing contract with Serco Inc.

Nighttime lane and ramp closure planned ahead of exit 137 off ramp shift

As part of the Interstate 81 widening project in Roanoke County near Salem, a nighttime lane and ramp closure on southbound I-81 are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, so barrier wall can be repositioned, and traffic switched into a new pattern.

Weather permitting, starting at 11 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, southbound I-81 will be reduced to one lane between mile markers 138 and 136 until 5 a.m. on Friday, May 24. In addition, the ramp from southbound I-81 onto Wildwood Road at exit 137 also will be closed from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m.

If the traffic pattern change cannot be made because of weather, the lane and ramp closure will be rescheduled for the following week on Tuesday, May 28 from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29.

Once the barrier wall has been moved, southbound I-81 traffic using the exit 137 off ramp will be shifted into a new pattern and traveling on a different portion of roadway.

To get the latest traffic information, visit www.511Virginia.org.

Previous article
FRED FIRST: And the Memories Live On: Super-agers
Next article
D-Day Memorial and The Crooked Road

Latest Articles

- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Latest Articles

Load more
- Advertisement -Fox Radio CBS Sports Radio Advertisement

Related Articles

Load more

About us

Formerly known in print as The Roanoke Star Sentinel; TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

Company

The latest

Virginia’s Largest Business Program / Competition Turns 10

Business 0
The countdown is on for the 10th anniversary of...

Governor Youngkin Announces Continued Job Growth / Lower Unemployment Rate

Business 0
Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced continued job growth in...

MIKE FEELER: A Genius in 236 Words

Columnists 0
OK aspiring writers, this one’s easy. Maybe too easy.Your assignment...

Search

Support The Roanoke Star

© 2023 Whisper One Media. All Rights Reserved.