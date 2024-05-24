Mill Mountain Zoo Hangs Out a Warm Welcome: Meet Lady, The New Sloth!

Mill Mountain Zoo is thrilled to announce the latest addition to our zoo family: Lady, the 11-year-old Two-Toed Sloth! Lady is a Hoffman Two-Toed Sloth (Choloepus hoffmanni). Known for their gentle nature and slow-paced lifestyle, 2-Toed Sloths like Lady are beloved by visitors for their endearing charm, adorably unique cuteness, and docile behaviors.

Two-Toed Sloths are native to the rain and cloud-forests Central and South America, and are expert climbers, spending most of their lives hanging upside down from trees. According to the IUCN, Two-toed sloths are considered a threatened species and are declining in numbers due to habitat loss, hunting, logging, trafficking, tourism, livestock grazing, and agriculture.

Lady’s arrival adds to the diverse array of species at Mill Mountain Zoo, providing visitors with the opportunity to learn more about these fascinating creatures and the importance of conservation efforts to protect the species and their natural habitats.

“We are delighted to welcome Lady to our zoo family,” says Niki Voudren, Mill Mountain Zoo Executive Director. “Aside from conservation programs in good zoos, rainforests are the only area in the world in which this species lives, and we hope to shed light on the need to protect the species and their habitats. Sloths are incredibly special animals, and we are excited for our visitors to have the chance to observe and learn about them up close. Lady’s presence enriches our commitment to conservation education, and we look forward to sharing her with our community.”

Did you know that Two-Toed Sloths are expert swimmers? Despite their slow pace on land and in trees, these remarkable creatures are surprisingly fast in water, using their long arms to paddle effortlessly. With their characteristic sleepy smiles and long, dense fur, sloths also play a vital role in their ecosystems as seed dispersers. As they move between trees, sloths unintentionally scatter seeds from the fruits they consume, contributing to the regeneration of forests.

Visitors to Mill Mountain Zoo can marvel at Lady’s graceful movements and learn more about these fascinating creatures’ unique adaptations and behaviors. With her gentle disposition and charming presence, Lady is sure to become a favorite among guests of all ages.