Roanoke History & O. Winston Link Museums’ Announce Artists-In-Residency

Radford artists L.S. King and Ken Smith will be the Roanoke History & O. Winston Link Museums’ artists-in-residency for summer 2024.

King, a photographer, focuses on storytelling through her Victorian character “Maybe Smith” – a pioneering female photographer rooted in 1880’s Appalachia. Smith is a professor of Graphic Design at Radford University and a history buff, illustrator and painter whose work focuses primarily on military history.

King and Smith will be in the galleries June 19, June 29, July 6, July 12, and July 17 between 11 am and 3pm. Join them for interactive printmaking and painting sessions and see the makings of a Victorian train-related mystery. The Aug. 17 event is an interactive fauxguerreotype photography session through Celebration at the Station.

Their residency will culminate with an exhibition Sept. 8 – Nov. 9, 2024, at the O. Winston Link Museum. The exhibition will take the visitor on a fictional visual murder mystery from the viewpoint of Maybe Smith at the 1882 opening of the Norfolk & Western’s Hotel Roanoke.

Admission to the museum is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors, military and students, $3 for kids 13-17, and free under 12. Museum members are always free!

The History and Link museums are housed in an historic train passenger station across from Hotel Roanoke. The museums are operated by the Historical Society of Western Virginia and are open Tuesday through Saturdays, 10 am – 4:30 pm.