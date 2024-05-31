SERWAN ZANGANA: Most American Politicians Divorce Politics From Ethics

Do American politicians carry themselves with honesty and demonstrate integrity on a daily basis?

Before answering this question, one should first know the definitions of honesty and integrity. Are the definitions of these words in the politicians dictionary the same as the public’s definitions?

They definitely have the rights to whatever their answers might be for this question. For everyone can an will define honesty and integrity to fit his/her needs – but one’s definition is not necessarily the actual meaning and the right answer.

American politicians tend to presents him or herself as a ‘savior’ and a perfect human being who can bring equality, peace, justice, improve the economy, etc. etc. But in fact, no human being is able to create such a perfect reality. Recognizing that life is unjust and equality is a perception in the eye of the beholder is helpful in understanding that politician’s more often than not use such words for manipulation.

Obviously, people’s votes elect politicians, but as soon as the election is over, in most cases, these votes will be dismissed by the person who was elected. In general, the elected officials represent their own beliefs and ideas. They impose their definitions on the issues in the community as they believe that their decisions are the solutions! Regardless of the political Party, this is a common practice in American politics.

From local to national elected officials, the majority fills the same pot. The junior politicians follow the same path of the seniors, including both political Parties in an unbroken chain. But such a chain is rusted and it can easily break depending on the people’s will.

British writer, C.S. Lewis said, “Integrity is doing the right thing, even when no one is watching.” What is the ‘right thing’ in a politicians’ definition? Is it the same (right thing) that Lewis has mentioned? Obviously, since the politicians have a different definition for integrity, ‘the right thing’ will be different in their book, as well.

The perilousness of this situation can be observed in their arguments, debates, and speeches as they become actions. Sadly, most American politicians are no different from the corrupt politicians found in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia.

Political power is inflated as one group of politicians remains in the same position for an extended period of time. This can cause checks and balances system to either be eroded or only applied to certain individuals in the government.

Generally, unethical politics in the government contributes significantly to economical and social crises. Obviously, the political system does not reform politicians, which means, neither democracy nor dictatorships can change unethical politicians. Conversely, each politicians’ character(or lack thereof) attributes to the system as well. It can clearly be observed that it doesn’t take long before corrupted American politicians sway the newcomers to fit in their “political family.”

Unfortunately it seems that most American politicians, including Joe Biden, follow the Italian political philosopher, Niccolo Machiavelli’s quote, “ Politics should be divorced from traditional ethical norms and religious principles.”

– Serwan Zangana supported Operation Iraqi Freedom as a U.S Army translator before coming to the U.S from Kurdistan, Iraq in 1997 to seek political asylum. He was granted asylum status and years later proudly became a U.S citizen. He currently serves as a correction officer in Roanoke.