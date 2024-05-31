Amtrak Virginia Rolls Into Summer With Record Ridership

Only the month of December 2023 did not set a record for monthly ridership over the past twelve months. At 110,352, it fell just short of the record of 111,082 set in December 2022. The month of August 2023 holds the all-time record for monthly ridership at 130,998. VPRA manages the state’s Amtrak Virginia service, which includes eight daily roundtrips along four corridors. Service travels through the Commonwealth from Roanoke, Norfolk, Newport News, and Richmond to Washington, DC and points north including Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston. In addition to the Amtrak Virginia service, VPRA also has the lead on the state’s Transforming Rail in Virginia (TRV) initiative. This forward-looking plan is designed to give Virginians an alternative to driving along congested highways and interstates — to provide some relief from what has become Virginia’s “all day rush hour.” The initiative calls for moving Virginians by using an existing rail corridor and building new infrastructure, eventually separating freight and passenger rail services. When complete, Amtrak Virginia will offer a total of 13 daily roundtrips traveling throughout the state and connecting to the Northeast Corridor.