Amtrak Virginia Rolls Into Summer With Record Ridership

The Amtrak Airo - "A modern passenger experience."
The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority (VPRA) has announced that its state-supported passenger rail service, Amtrak Virginia, saw another month of record ridership in April.  With a total of 118,474 passengers traveling, April 2024 beat April 2023 by 9.8%. All four Amtrak Virginia corridors saw ridership increases resulting in the highest ridership for the month of April since the Commonwealth started state-supported service in 2009. The Norfolk corridor again carried the most passengers with 44,616 traveling.
April 2024 vs April 2023 Comparison
RouteApril 2024April 2023% Increase
Route 46 Roanoke28,62327,429+4.4%
Route 47 Newport News32,32229,945+7.9%
Route 50 Norfolk44,61639,197+13.8%
Route 51 Richmond12,91311,358+13.7%
Total118,474107,929+9.8%
“For 11 of the past 12 months, our Amtrak Virginia service has set a monthly record,” said DJ Stadtler, Executive Director of VPRA. “VPRA was created because the General Assembly saw a need to provide more passenger rail options for travelers, and with these numbers, it’s clear they were right. We look forward to seeing more Virginians on board this summer.”
Monthly Ridership Totals – Last 12 Months
MonthRidershipMonthRidership
April 2024118,474October 2023125,689
March 2024123,658September 2023122,814
February 202492,110August 2023130,998
January 202487,918July 2023125,488
December 2023110,352June 2023111,212
November 2023118,235May 2023102,434
Only the month of December 2023 did not set a record for monthly ridership over the past twelve months. At 110,352, it fell just short of the record of 111,082 set in December 2022. The month of August 2023 holds the all-time record for monthly ridership at 130,998.

VPRA manages the state’s Amtrak Virginia service, which includes eight daily roundtrips along four corridors. Service travels through the Commonwealth from Roanoke, Norfolk, Newport News, and Richmond to Washington, DC and points north including Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City, and Boston.

In addition to the Amtrak Virginia service, VPRA also has the lead on the state’s Transforming Rail in Virginia (TRV) initiative. This forward-looking plan is designed to give Virginians an alternative to driving along congested highways and interstates — to provide some relief from what has become Virginia’s “all day rush hour.”

The initiative calls for moving Virginians by using an existing rail corridor and building new infrastructure, eventually separating freight and passenger rail services. When complete, Amtrak Virginia will offer a total of 13 daily roundtrips traveling throughout the state and connecting to the Northeast Corridor.

