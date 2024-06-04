Roanoke Based Branch Group Expands VIA North Carolina Acquisition

The acquisition of Burnsville, N.C.-based Young & McQueen strengthens Branch’s position in western North Carolina and will allow the Roanoke-based construction firm to perform more projects in the region.

The Branch Group, a heavy-highway and building contractor headquartered in Roanoke, Va., has announced the acquisition purchase of Burnsville, N.C.-based Young & McQueen, a contractor specializing in heavy civil, highway, site work, bridges, and structures construction. The 37-year-old contracting firm was founded by Sam and Kim Young, who wanted to transition the business to employee-ownership. The Youngs are local entrepreneurs and have other holdings that were not part of this sale.

Entry into the western region of North Carolina has been a strategic priority for Branch. The growth of programs in the region and its proximity to both its headquarters in Roanoke, Va., and current work in central North Carolina allows Branch to better serve its current customers and reach into new markets.

“This is a great move for both companies,” says Branch CEO Donald Graul. “Young & McQueen’s culture aligns perfectly with Branch. Their strong reputation and work quality in western North Carolina will continue the success of both companies. Branch’s strong balance sheet and expertise in large projects and alternative delivery will enable our combined companies to perform larger more complex projects for our clients.”

Branch is an employee-owned company and was recently ranked number 172 on Engineering News & Record’s Top 400 Contractors list. For decades, Branch has had a transportation foothold in eastern and central North Carolina and has delivered award-winning projects such as Jamestown Parkway in Highpoint, CF Harvey Parkway in Kinston, US 17 Maysville Bypass in Craven and Jones counties, and is currently building the I-295 outer loop in Fayetteville, and Triangle’s Interstate 540, segments A&B.

Young & McQueen will be integrated into Branch operations and will continue to execute current contracts and pursue new work out of the Burnsville, N.C., office. Branch brings extensive design-build expertise, safe and modern heavy equipment programs, and will expand the number of services offered to clients and partners in the region.

Branch welcomes all Young & McQueen employees to Branch employee-ownership.