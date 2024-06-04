Local DAR Chapter Presents National, District and State Awards to Roanoke Catholic Students

The Colonel William Preston Chapter of the National Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented National, Eastern District and state awards to Roanoke Catholic School students who participated in the Junior American Citizens (JAC) annual contest. This year’s national theme was “Sparkling in the Stars with the 50th Anniversary of the NASA Space Shuttle Program.”

National Daughters of the American Revolution honors went to: Enzo Coniglione, third place, ninth grade, stamp design; Jasmine Louis, second place, tenth grade, creative expression, poetry; Addison Becker, first place, eleventh grade, stamp design; and, Alexah Chan, first place, tenth grade, creative expression, graphic novel. All four national winners took first place awards in the Eastern District and Virginia state contests.

DAR’s Eastern Division second place honors in stamp art went to Colton Greenway, eighth grade, and Brooklyn Linick, tenth grade. A third-place award was presented to Avril Pineyro Torres, first grade, art stamp design. In the art, poster design category, Madeline Thompson, eighth grade, and Brynn Ferguson, twelfth grade, both took second-place Eastern Division awards.

First through twelfth grade Roanoke Catholic School students submitted a total of 52 art and creative expression entries in this year’s Junior American Citizens Contest.

Roanoke Catholic School seventh grader Pearce Oliver was named the winner of the Chapter’s 2024 DAR Good Citizenship Medal. The award recognizes students with the qualities of good citizenship, service, leadership, and patriotism. Oliver’s community service, including helping with Habitat for Humanity builds, church activities, participation in athletics, and his attendance of the D-Day anniversary at the Bedford D-Day Memorial, and the 82nd Airborne’s Change of Command Ceremony at Fort Liberty, formerly Fort Bragg were key factors in his recognition for the award.

The awards were presented to the students on May 31 during the annual awards ceremony.