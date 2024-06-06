back to top
Community

Vinton Mayor Grose Selected for United Way of Roanoke Valley Award

The Town of Vinton is has announced that Mayor Bradley Grose has been recognized as an
unsung hero in the Leadership category of The United Way Roanoke Valley – 100 Heroes
Project.

Vinton Mayor Bradley Grose

Mayor Bradley Grose has dedicated his life to serving the people of Vinton and the
entire Roanoke Valley. Mayor Grose served on the Vinton Town Council from 2000 to 2004.
Mayor Grose was elected Mayor of Vinton in 2004 and re-elected for his 5th consecutive term in 2020. Mayor Grose serves or has served in the following:

• Roanoke Valley Alleghany Regional Commission – Executive Board
• The Vinton Area Chamber of Commerce – Board of Directors
• Vinton Breakfast Lions Club – Member
• Vinton First Aid Crew – Board Member
• Roanoke Valley Economic Development Partnership – Board Member
• American Legion Post 8 – Member
• Vinton Vision Committee Member / Vinton-Roanoke County Veterans Monument
• Virginia Municipal League “Certified Local Government Official Gold Award” recipient
• Commendation from Commonwealth of Virginia General Assembly for Public Service
• Charter graduate of Vinton Citizen Police Academy and Advanced Citizen Police Academy
• Vinton Planning Commission
• Roanoke Valley Greenways Commission
• Roanoke Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization

As Mayor of Vinton for 20 years, the Town recognizes Mayor Grose for his compassionate
leadership and contribution to the Town’s growth and development. Mayor Grose is an unsung hero for the Town of Vinton and the Town appreciates all that he has done.

The 80th Anniversary of D-Day and Roosevelt’s Historical Prayer

TheRoanokeStar.com is an independent, community-focused online news source.

