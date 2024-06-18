Annual City Traffic Safety Campaign Promotes Speed Limits and Crosswalk Safety

Whether you are driving, walking, bicycling, or scooting around Roanoke, the City’s annual traffic safety campaign this year aims to encourage residents to follow speed limits and stop for people in crosswalks to prevent injury and deaths.

The campaign will run June 10 to July 21 and feature a weekly blog to promote safety practices. Additionally, residents can request yard signs to promote safety messages in their neighborhoods, and local transit buses will carry advertising throughout the campaign.

As the campaign wraps up, parents and educators can access an online toolkit with resources to guide children on walking and bicycling to school safely.

“The goal of the City’s traffic safety campaign each year is to educate and remind our community members about the traffic guidelines that keep everyone safe,” said Robert Issem, Complete Streets and Vision Zero Coordinator, who noted that 31 pedestrian-related crashes have occurred in the City in 2024.

“This year we are providing resources that can be used by our community well after the campaign has ended,” Transportation Division Manager Dwayne D’Ardenne said. “We hope that these online resources will be helpful for not only the residents of Roanoke, but also the greater Roanoke Valley region and all who visit and travel here.”

Now in its fifth year, the City’s annual traffic safety campaign is funded by a grant from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). Past campaigns have addressed crosswalk laws, school zone speeds, and road sharing between drivers and cyclists.

To request a yard sign, read the weekly safety blog series, or access the online resource toolkit, visit the campaign website at PlanRoanoke.org/TrafficSafety.