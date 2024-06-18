ROBERT L. MARONIC: Why Do I Dislike Joe Biden So Much?

I am neither a Democrat nor a Republican. If Joe Biden is the Democratic presidential nominee after the National Democratic Convention in Chicago on August 19, I will be highly surprised because of his historic low approval ratings.

In my opinion, Biden’s presidency has failed for a combination of ten reasons: eleven million illegal immigrants, the Afghan debacle, the Ukrainian stalemate, PRC-sourced fentanyl, a contracting middle class, affordable housing, persistent inflation, surging crime, campus antisemitism and a staggering national debt of $34.8 trillion.

So, why do I dislike like Biden so much? There are three primary reasons excluding the ten reasons above. He is, foremost, the most cognitively impaired chief executive since Woodrow Wilson had an incapacitating stroke on October 2, 1919, which continued until his second term ended on March 4, 2021.

However, I do not dislike Biden because he is cognitively impaired per se.

I dislike him because I believe that he is fully aware that he is cognitively impaired and not fit to be commander-in-chief. This JFK wannabe has savvily stayed in office using Kamala Harris as a dreaded presidential alternative or foil while putting his own selfish ego and political power above the country’s best interest.

Meanwhile, Biden‘s Machiavellian use of lawfare (i.e. election interference) against former President Donald Trump has been truly masterful so far in 2024. The 81-year-old chief executive, his advisors and such surrogates as Judge Juan Merchan and District Attorney Alvin Bragg, are not to be underestimated.

In 2020 the American people did not vote for a left-wing cabal of unelected and relatively unknown White House staffers. These include such people as National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Chief of Staff Jeff Zients, Domestic Policy Advisor Neera Tanden, in addition to the First Lady and others, who all control and manipulate this puppet-president.

One of the lesser-known members of Biden’s inner circle has been White House physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who deceitfully “described Biden as a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male” on February 28. O’Connor deemed the president so “healthy” that he never even required him to undergo a cognitive examination.

Biden has clearly been cognitively impaired throughout his presidency, and often a national and international embarrassment. This is often true when he is reading a teleprompter, meeting with foreign dignitaries or answering questions during a press conference.

Whatever medication Biden is receiving, it unfortunately can only help him so much or be given so often in order for him to remain mentally sharp. For example, during the morning of May 19 while giving a commencement address to Morehouse College in Atlanta, Biden was reasonably sharp at the podium. However, by that evening when speaking in front of the NAACP in Detroit he was a cognitive mess as evidenced by the nine strikethroughs in the White House transcript.

What happened to Biden on May 19 was just one example among a myriad of other examples of his cognitive decline, which the mainstream-DNC press has repeatedly covered up since the 2020 presidential campaign. His cognitive decline was glaringly obvious again when he visited Normandy to celebrate the 80th anniversary of D-Day on June 6. At times the president embarrassingly could not remember “where to sit,” and once tried to sit in an “invisible chair.”

The second reason that I dislike Biden so much is because he stopped rapid familial DNA testing on illegal immigrant children on May 31, 2023. The testing involved nothing more than a painless mouth swab by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, who would receive the results within ninety minutes.

The whole purpose of this testing was to be 100% certain that illegal immigrant adults and any children accompanying them were biologically related in order to prevent rampant child prostitution, indentured servitude and child pornography.

It is conservatively estimated that “about 50,000 people, primarily from Mexico and the Philippines, are [sex] trafficked into the U.S.” every year. The overwhelming majority of these “people,” who are modern-day slaves, are women and children. Unfortunately, the U.S. is now a “top destination for child sex trafficking” worldwide.

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and five other Republican senators quickly criticized Biden’s decision to end rapid familial DNA testing, and demanded that the testing be immediately reinstated. All six senators stated that “this decision will significantly increase the risk for children to be exploited and trafficked through fraud schemes along the U.S. southern border.”

It is estimated that the promising pilot studies conducted by the Trump administration since January 6, 2020 along the Texas-Mexican border were proving that a staggering 30% of the illegal immigrant adults were not biologically related to the children accompanying them. Why Biden eliminated a Trump policy to reduce the sex trafficking of illegal immigrant children, especially those aged 11 to 13, was immoral, cruel and truly soulless despite the president’s avowed Roman Catholic beliefs.

The last and third reason that I dislike Biden so much is because he cares more about the supposed 36,379 dead Palestinians in the Gaza Strip more than he does about the 70,000 or more Americans, who have died from fentanyl annually since 2021. Despite Hamas having killed 1,200 Israelis and kidnapped another 250 on October 7, Biden has been pressuring Israel since early May to accept an immediate ceasefire so that he does not lose tens of thousands of Palestinian-American votes in Michigan, Minnesota and elsewhere on November 5.

It is a fact that the PRC supplies the chemical precursors to manufacture fentanyl, which are sold to the Mexican cartels. The weak and appeasing Biden has done nothing to stop this Chinese Communist scourge of death and tragedy within the U.S.

The Palestinian death toll, which the Gaza Health Ministry has greatly propagandized and exaggerated, is truly a tragedy. So is the fact that Hamas headed by Yahya Sinwar, who adamantly refuses to accept a peaceful two-state solution, constantly and shamelessly uses Palestinian civilians as expendable human shields.

Israel, which is not in the mood for a thirty-year war with genocidal Hamas, simply wants their total defeat, and a military victory identical to the Allied defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

Biden’s desire for a second term despite fully knowing that he is cognitively impaired, his elimination of rapid familial DNA testing on illegal immigrant children, his desire not to confront the PRC about our deadly fentanyl crisis and his lackluster support for Israel against genocidal Hamas make him physically and morally unfit to be our next president.