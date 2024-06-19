Miss Virginia 2024 To Be Crowned in Roanoke June 25th- 29th

Miss Virginia is a title of honor, accomplishment, service, talent, education and pride and on Saturday, June 29, the 71st Miss Virginia will be crowned in the Berglund Center in historic Roanoke, VA.

The competition week, June 25 – 29, will be filled with a “Meet the Crowns Reception” for the contestants, a “Purse-a-nality and Basket Auction,” and a Miss America traditional “Show Us Your Shoes” parade. There will be special guests, preliminary competitions, receptions, luncheons, parties, and the final competition when Miss Virginia will be crowned.

Hotel Roanoke’s Shenandoah Room will be the setting on Tuesday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m. for the Miss Virginia Reception. There will be forty-seven Miss and Teen “Crowns” to meet from across the Commonwealth. Dressed in their best and displaying their “shoes” that represent their local areas, the young ladies will meet the judges, the mayor, and sponsors as they embark on the week of competition. Admission is free.

The Hotel Roanoke Ballroom will host the “Purse-a-nality and Basket Auction” on Wednesday, June 26, at 7:30 p.m. This fun, creative event showcases decorated purses and baskets by the Miss and Teen contestants filled with surprises highlighting each titleholder’s area and many other great items, as well. Let the auction fun begin with excitement filling the room as bidding begins and the proceeds benefit the Miss Virginia Opportunity. There is no charge to attend.

Huntley, Season 24 winner of The Voice, of Fredericksburg, VA, will perform at Miss Virginia’s Preliminary Competitions on June 27 and 28. Miss America 2024, Madison Marsh, will be a special guest during many Miss Virginia activities, as well.

The Crown Brunch is a new event this year. It takes place at 10 a.m. Friday, June 28, in the Regency Room at Hotel Roanoke. Enjoy a delicious meal with Miss Virginia 2023, Katie Rose; and special guest, Madison Marsh, Miss America 2024. Madison will share her inspirational journey to becoming Miss America and her experience representing the Miss America Opportunity while serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Everyone loves a parade! And there will be one in Roanoke on Saturday, June 29, at 11 a.m. Miss and Teen contenders in their themed attire will display their decorated shoes as they ride through downtown Roanoke to celebrate the Miss Virginia heritage in the “Star City.” The shoes will depict the areas they represent with amazing creativity.

Miss Virginia candidates will “Go Red” as part of the American Heart Association’s initiative by showcasing red dresses at the Miss Virginia Style Show and Luncheon on Saturday, June 29, at 12:30 p.m at the Shenandoah Club.

The Miss Virginia Opportunity supports Scholarship, Success, Style, and Service for young women. Following the crowning of Miss Virginia 2024, join us in the ballroom at Hotel Roanoke for the AfterGlow party to acknowledge all of the contestants’ outstanding achievements in those areas and the far-reaching impact Miss Virginia 2024 will have as she begins her year of service.

Preliminary competitions for the Miss and Teen candidates will take place on Thursday and Friday, June 27 and 28, in the Berglund Center. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. each evening. The final competition begins at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.