Virginia Ranked No. 1 in Nation for Customized Workforce Training  

Governor Youngkin has announced that Virginia is ranked No. 1 in the United States for Customized Workforce Training in the 20th annual Business Facilities Rankings Report. This is the second year in a row that the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program has earned the No. 1 recognition. Business Facilities is a national publication that has been a leading location source for corporate site selectors and economic development professionals for more than 50 years. “The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program enhances Virginia’s competitiveness to win major projects and is often the deciding factor on investment in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. ”Virginia is building workforce talent for the future through education, attracting talent across the country through measures like universal licensing legislation, and customizing skills to the needs of companies. Virginians are joining the workforce in record numbers and it’s critically important to ensure our workforce development matches the needs of today while building a workforce for the future.” “Virginia’s talent advantage is powered by best-in-class programs like the Virginia Talent Accelerator,” said Virginia Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “This recognition reinforces that Virginia is a reliable, sustainable business partner, and sends the message that we are the clear choice for new investment.” The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is a workforce initiative created by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. The program accelerates new facility startups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation. The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program has helped to secure more than 13,000 jobs across Virginia since the program commenced operations for projects such as the LEGO Group, Tyson Foods, Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc,, Tate Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Haleon, Framatome, and Condair Group AG. “The breadth and speed with which this VEDP program begins to deliver for companies is a highlight that Business Facilities is pleased to recognize in this year’s ranking,” said Business Facilities Editorial Director Anne Cosgrove. “The capability to provide training for businesses across a variety of industries to meet their specific needs is a feature that stands out with the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program.” “The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is a primary reason why so many companies choose to invest in Virginia instead of any other state,” said VEDP President and CEO Jason El Koubi. “Virginia’s customized approach is unique to each company’s needs. We determine priorities in close collaboration with company leaders and then deliver truly customized recruitment and training services to ensure their operation is successful from the startup phase to full operation. I’m proud that, once again, Business Facilities has recognized that Virginia has the best customized workforce training program in the country and salute Mike Grundmann and the entire Talent Accelerator team for their dedication and impact in earning this distinction for the second year in a row.” More information on the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is available here.