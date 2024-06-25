Shrewd Archery to Open in Downtown Salem

Shrewd Outdoors, a new venture by Shrewd Archery, is set to become a destination for archery and outdoor enthusiasts. Scheduled to open later this summer, this 12,000 square-foot retail and experiential space will be located on Main Street in downtown Salem, offering an assortment of equipment and expertise for archery, hiking, trail running, and other outdoor activities.

Founded in 1994 in Salem, Shrewd Archery is known for producing high-quality products used by Olympians and is set to have a prominent presence in the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Brothers Laven and Riley Newsom, Salem locals and third-generation owners of the family business, Shrewd Archery, are the driving force behind Shrewd Outdoors. “Combining our passion for the outdoors with our hometown pride is a dream come true,” said Laven Newsom, VP of Shrewd Archery. “Our parents built a solid foundation with Shrewd Archery, and Riley and I are excited to expand upon that success.”

Sam Newsom, CEO of Shrewd Archery, emphasized the significance of the new venture: “The Roanoke Valley’s enthusiasm for archery and outdoor activities makes downtown Salem the perfect location for our flagship store. The local community has been fantastic supporters of the Shrewd brand, and we’re thrilled to offer a space that benefits archers of all skill levels.”

The facility’s 12,000 square feet will be split between two floors. The top floor will house a full-service archery pro shop and academy, staffed with skilled technicians to assist archers of all levels. The bottom floor will feature a 6,000-square-foot indoor archery range, offering private lessons, tournaments, teambuilding events, league nights, and memberships. Shrewd Outdoors will also utilize funding from the City of Salem’s Economic Development Authority façade grant program to offset costs to improve the front and rear entrance points of the building.

“What an exciting story for one of Salem’s enduring manufacturers to take this one-of-a kind entrepreneurial leap into the retail industry. This is a testament to the talent and creative spirit that exists in Salem. We cannot be prouder of the Newsom family’s continued investment in the City of Salem,” said Renee Turk, Mayor of Salem, Virginia.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Shrewd Outdoors to Downtown Salem,” says Paul Kuhnel, Chair of Salem’s Economic Development Authority. “The downtown has seen a resurgence of investment in restaurants, overnight accommodations, and streetscape improvements. Shrewd Archery’s retail venture will be an exciting new addition for Salem residents and outdoor enthusiasts visiting our community.”

“We’re proud to help introduce Shrewd Outdoors to our community. Our region’s outdoor culture drives economic development, and it’s gratifying to see a new business that embodies this spirit,” said Pete Eshelman, director of the Roanoke Outside Foundation. “Roanoke Outside, the livability brand for the Roanoke Regional Partnership and part of its holistic approach to economic development, was developed to attract outdoor businesses. And since its inception it has crafted the narrative of an active, outdoor metro-mountain community that prides itself on working and playing hard.”

In addition to archery equipment, Shrewd Outdoors will cater to the area’s popular outdoor activities, with plans for a lounge area offering beer and coffee. “We want Shrewd Outdoors to be a place where customers can find the gear they need and a space to share stories and plan their next adventure,” added Sam Newsom.

Shrewd Outdoors expects to hire approximately five full-time employees in addition to five part-time employees to join the crew. Interested candidates are invited to explore further details and submit their application via https://www.shrewdoutdoors.com/pages/careers.