Community Leaders Find Connection / Support at First Ever Small Towns Conference

From Pennington Gap in far Southwest Virginia to Kilmarnock on the Northern Neck, town leaders who serve populations of several thousand to just a few hundred came to the Virginia Tech Southwest Center in Abingdon for the first-ever Small Towns Conference.

Towns have different concerns from counties and cities, said LeAnna Surratt, who was recently promoted to town manager of Hillsville in Carroll County after serving as treasurer for many years.

“A lot of times, you’ll go to a conference and they’ll be talking about something that only applies to those larger municipalities, whereas, at this event, everything is applicable,” she said.

Highlighting resources, information, and connections that small towns need was exactly what Michelle Gowdy, executive director of the Virginia Municipal League (VML), had in mind when she reached out to Stephanie Davis, a collegiate associate professor with the Center for Public Administration and Policy; Scott Weimer, who leads the Virginia Tech Roanoke Center; and Allison Mays, director of the Southwest Center, about a partnership to develop the event.

“Working with local governments is one of the many ways Virginia Tech fulfills its land-grant mission,” Davis said. “With VML’s extensive experience serving the needs of town leaders paired with the university’s expertise in many critical concerns facing our small towns, we’re uniquely positioned to fill training gaps for our rural leaders.”

Conference sessions targeted topics that help small towns, including a keynote address delivered by placemaking expert and author Melody Warnick and a discussion panel of regional economic developers.

Leeanne Regon, who was named Tazewell’s town manager just a week prior, had her sights set on funding sources that could help her town grow. She joked that she hoped she’d find out about a secret portal to plug into.

While it’s not quite that easy, Del. Israel O’Quinn, who opened the gathering, said building that awareness of resources is what makes a conference like this so important.

“Convening like-minded people from across the state to share ideas and best practices helps make all of our towns better,” the Washington County resident said. “Not only do town leaders benefit from sharing stories of success, but also talking about some of the obstacles so that others can avoid them.”