Southwest Virginia’s Premier Musicians Celebrate 20 Years of The Crooked Road

Since Danny’s father and Southern Grass founder Bob Paisley passed away in 2004, Danny Paisley and the Southern Grass has established themselves in the bluegrass world, producing consecutive chart-topping albums, including the group’s latest release, “Bluegrass Troubadour.” With Paisley on guitar, Southern Grass continues the family tradition by adding Paisley’s son, Ryan, on mandolin — part of the next generation of up-and-coming pickers. Southern Grass continues the rich musical heritage started by Bob Paisley and Ted Lundy with Lundy’s sons, T.J. on fiddle and Bobby on bass and vocals. T.J. Lundy is a highly respected fiddler, bridging the gap between old-time fiddling and bluegrass music, while renowned multi-instrumentalist Bobby Lundy has gained attention for his unique bass style. Southern Grass also includes Dean Phillips on banjo.

Whitetop Mountain Band

The Whitetop Mountain Band is a family-based band from the highest mountains of Virginia. Whitetop is an area rich in the old-time music tradition, and this band has deep roots in mountain music. The members have done much to preserve the Whitetop region’s style of old-time fiddling and banjo picking and are legendary musicians and teachers of the style. The band is currently led by Emily Spencer, who was a founding member of the group in the 1970s.

Shelton & Williams

Featuring members Jeanette Williams, Jay Shelton, and Johnny Williams — all from Danville — Shelton & Williams performs a variety of styles, including original, classic country, gospel, blues, traditional and progressive bluegrass, and Americana. All members are songwriters and seasoned vocalists. Their first project as Shelton & Williams, “So Much Time, So Much Love,” was released in July 2022.

Jeanette Williams has become one of the most successful and celebrated women in bluegrass music. Touring, recording, and industry awards have become a mainstay for Williams, who also plays bass with the band and is expanding her repertoire to include her early influences of classic country, blues, roots, and rock.

Jay Shelton was on the bluegrass scene in the ’70s and ’80s as a lead singer and lead guitarist, changed direction to become the front man for a rock band for many years, and then became a singer-songwriter, performing solo concerts. In 2019 Shelton returned to the bluegrass scene. An accomplished lead guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist, he recorded his first project, “Home” with Jeanette and Johnny Williams this past year.

Johnny Williams plays guitar, shares vocals, and writes most of the band’s original material. An award-winning singer and songwriter, Williams and his wife, Jeanette, were awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards by the city of Danville for their contributions to bluegrass music for the past 30 years.

Earl White

Playing music that many forget was once a part of Black culture and Black communities across the U.S. and in Virginia, Earl White is a fiddler, founding member of the Green Grass Cloggers, and leader of the Earl White Stringband. White co-founded the Big Indian Farm Artisan Bakery in Floyd and is an influential person in the old-time music and dance community.

Jared Boyd and Raistlin Brabson

Jared Boyd grew up in the small community of Laurel Fork in Carroll County and spent the early years of his life surrounded by old-time music. He learned clawhammer banjo from Ray Chatfield through the Junior Appalachian Musicians program, as well as from his grandfather, Jimmy Boyd, co-founder of the Franklin County old-time dance band, the Dry Hill Draggers. He has won clawhammer banjo competitions at area fiddlers’ conventions and currently plays with the Twin Creeks Stringband, winners of the Old-Time Band competition at the 2022 and 2023 Galax Old Fiddlers Convention.

Raistlin Brabson is an old-time musician from Franklin County, who played percussion and guitar in local bands until picking up his great grandfather’s fiddle almost two years ago. Inspired by local masters and musicians such as Clark Kessinger, Hank Williams, and Kenny Baker, Brabson brings driving dance music and classic country with him wherever he goes.

Tickets

Tickets for the performance are $30 for general admission and $10 for students and youth 18 and under. Tickets can be purchased online; at the Moss Arts Center’s box office, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; or by calling 540-231-5300 during box office hours.