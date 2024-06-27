Youngkin Celebrates Legislation Supporting Virginians With Developmental Disabilities

Governor Glenn Youngkin celebrated the signing of 18 bipartisan pieces of legislation that enhance support for Virginians with developmental disabilities and improve accessibility across various spheres from education to recreation, law enforcement, and transitional services. The Governor signed the legislation in Roanoke on June 25th. Additionally, Governor Youngkin recently signed the biennium budget which provides $247 million for 3,440 priority one waiver slots, bringing the total number of additional slots under Governor Youngkin’s leadership to 4,540 slots. “For far too long, Virginia has underserved this community and as Governor, I committed to transform our level of care, support and resources available to Virginians with developmental disabilities. I will always advocate, champion and speak up for Virginians and I’m pleased this legislative package and our Right Help, Right Now plan has instituted life-changing impacts that will benefit Virginia families, this community, and transform our level of care for Virginians with developmental disabilities for decades to come,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. The budget also allows for flexibility of Medicaid benefits for assistive technology, includes $1 million each year for rental subsidies, increases consumer-directed facilitation rates and provided additional staff at DBHDS and DMAS to administer the waivers, among others. Since the launch of Right Help, Right Now, a total of $574 million has been invested in Virginians with DD/ID waivers. “Community support and inclusivity are at the heart of the administration’s efforts,” said First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin. “Yesterday, we celebrated expanded care for Virginians with developmental disabilities and the family units that support them.” “This legislative package represents a significant advancement in our mission to provide comprehensive support for individuals with developmental disabilities,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel. “By focusing on innovative solutions, such as the Virginia Individualized Education Program system Vocational Rehabilitation program and expanding training for law enforcement, we are not only addressing immediate needs but also laying the groundwork for a more inclusive and supportive future. Our goal is to ensure that every Virginian has the opportunity to live a fulfilling and independent life.” Additional details on the 18 bills can be found below: House Bill (HB) 577 and Senate Bill (SB) 610 extend the time period that individuals may hold their waiver while they look for a provider to ensure that those granted a waiver can fully utilize it. HB 908 and SB 676 adjust financial considerations for those with developmental disability waivers to expand resources available. HB 909, SB 488, HB 1318 increase flexibilities for reimbursements so that loved ones can care for those on a waiver by modifying Home and Community-Based Services Medicaid Waiver rules. HB 509 and SB 21 direct the State Council of Higher Education for Virginia (SCHEV) to study and make recommendations regarding access and accommodations for those with disabilities at public higher education institutions. HB 1040 and SB 85 increase access for participation in public body meetings by ensuring voting rights and remote access for participants with disabilities. HB 1089 and SB 220 establish a process for drafting uniform standards across the Virginia Individualized Education Program (IEP) system and establish special education liaisons in local school boards to support families and students. HB 1165 adds definitions related to disability rights, ensuring accessibility and removal of barriers. HB 1186 establishes a pilot program for all-terrain power wheelchairs in state parks, enhancing accessibility for individuals with limited mobility. HB 1246 and SB 547 require law enforcement training on communication, crisis prevention, and de-escalation techniques for with individuals with an intellectual or developmental disability. SB 51 directs the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services to disseminate resources for individuals with disabilities transitioning from school to post-school activities to give them the support to help them succeed.