Experts Provide Lawn Care Tips During Drought / Extreme Heat

What time of day should you water your lawn during extreme sun and heat?

“Irrigate early in the morning whenever possible,” Goatley said. “Irrigating during the heat of the day is considered to be very inefficient as evaporation rates are typically highest during this time of day. If it’s done at night, it increases the duration of leaf wetness which is a factor in inciting most lawn disease. If you water it in the morning, the leaves will dry more quickly. Also irrigating earlier in the day typically results in improved water distribution due to lower wind speeds at the time.”

How do you properly water your lawn?

“Watering established, mature lawns a little bit every day is not a practical approach as it enables water to remain at or near the soil surface, leaving it more prone to evaporative loss and, consequently, makes the turf’s root system not have to branch out very far to absorb the moisture that it desperately seeks,” Sandor said. “You want to set up your irrigation program to run using a deep-and-infrequent approach so that you are allowing the roots to chase a large volume of water, 0.25 to 0.50 inches, from the surface downward through the profile, going as deep in the soil as they can, using an every 3-to-4 day irrigation schedule.”

Goatley and Sandor recommend inspecting your in-ground sprinkler system and upgrading your automatic irrigation timer. There are many popular models to choose from, including novel ‘smart controllers’ that utilize real-time, local weather data to adjust irrigation programs, and many of these are available through the EPA’s WaterSense program.”