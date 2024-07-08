FEMA to Evaluate Readiness of The Commonwealth of Virginia

Emergency preparedness exercise scheduled for the North Anna Power Station

The Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will evaluate a Biennial Radiological Emergency Preparedness Exercise for communities around the North Anna Power Station. The exercise will occur during the week of July 15, 2024, to assess the ability of the Commonwealth of Virginia to respond to an emergency at the nuclear facility.

“These drills are held every other year to evaluate government’s ability to protect public health and safety,” said MaryAnn Tierney, Regional Administrator for FEMA Region 3. “We will assess state and local government emergency response capabilities within the 10-mile Emergency Planning Zone within the Commonwealth of Virginia.”

Within 90 days, FEMA will send its evaluation to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) for use in licensing decisions. The final report will be available to the public approximately 120 days after the exercise.

FEMA will present preliminary findings of the exercise during a public meeting at 10:00 a.m. on July 19, 2024. The meeting will be conducted at the Courtyard Marriott Fredericksburg Historic District, 620 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. Planned speakers include representatives from FEMA and the NRC.

At the public meeting, FEMA may request that questions or comments be submitted in writing for review and response. Written comments may also be submitted after the meeting by emailing [email protected]