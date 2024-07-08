back to top
When Salem Sizzles: Tales of Summers Past

The Salem Museum announces its newest feature exhibit all about Salem in the Summertime. “When Salem Sizzles: Tales of Summers Past” is now open in the Museum’s Main Gallery, through mid-September.

Visitors will enjoy a fun look back in time to see how we kept our cool in the days before air conditioning, and the fun we had once the weather turned warm. The Lake Spring resort and Lakeside Amusement Park offered cool spots to take a dip. There were graduations, June weddings, Fourth of July parades, scout camps, and lots and lots and lots of sports. And, oh – we had such trouble with the iceman!

The Museum offers free admission and a cool place to spend a morning or an afternoon. The Salem Museum is open Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 am to 4 pm, and is located at 801 East Main Street in Salem. “When Salem Sizzles” was designed by Alex Burke, the Museum’s former Assistant Director.

