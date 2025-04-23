Hollins Hosts Girls On The Run Spring 5K on April 26

On Saturday, April 26, 2025, Hollins University’s Office of Admission and the Athletic Department will co-host the Virginia Blue Ridge Girls on the Run (GOTR) Spring 5K, a run/walk event for approximately 300-400 third through fifth grade girls, coaches, and families from 15-18 public and private schools across the Roanoke Valley. For the first time, runners from Roanoke City Public Schools will participate.

The event runs from approximately 7-11:30 a.m., with the 5K officially starting at 9:30 a.m. (full schedule below.) The course begins and ends on the Hollins track after following the Hollins loop around and through campus. The 5K continues until the final runner crosses the finish line. Hollins President Mary Dana Hinton will start the race and distribute medals to everyone crossing the finish line.

GOTR is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring girls to be joyful, healthy, and confident through a fun, experience-based curriculum that creatively integrates running. GOTR fosters a supportive team environment that celebrates each girl’s unique strengths while building connection and community. The national organization is committed to creating a safe, inclusive space where every participant—regardless of race, ethnicity, income, ability, religion, sexual orientation, or social identity—can have a meaningful and empowering experience.

Last fall, Hollins hosted the GOTR 5K on campus, with university athletes from all sports playing key roles as volunteer coordinators, mentors, cheerleaders—and even race participants, often running alongside the girls. A beloved tradition ensures no GOTR athlete finishes last: that role is reserved for a Hollins student in a unicorn costume, known as the “sweeper.” The event is organized by Mallary Meyer, head swim coach, aquatics director, and GOTR Hollins chapter adviser, with strong support from Hollins athletes.

Saturday, April 26, 2025 – Event Schedule

6:30 a.m. – Volunteer check-in

8:00 a.m. – GOTR participants arrive

8:15–9:15 a.m. – Pre-Race Day activities at the Race Village on the field surrounding the track

(It is recommended that media arrive before 8:15 a.m. to avoid shuttle bus traffic – see map)



9:30 a.m. – Spring 5K official start by President Mary Dana Hinton on the track

11:30 a.m. – 5K event concludes on the track

Please note traffic and parking:

While the race is in progress, the campus loop will be closed from the entrance and along East Campus Drive, Faculty Avenue, Keystone Lane, up to West Campus Drive at the Tinker parking lot.

Beginning at 8:30 a.m., the following lots will be closed, and no vehicles will be permitted to leave or enter until the race ends at approximately 11 a.m.: West, East, Randolph, Carvin, Rose Hill, Arts/Theatre, and Library Loop Visitor’s lot.