James Stovall Receives Advocacy Impact Award

The Roanoke Star
April 23, 2025

James Stovall, Executive Director of Hermitage Roanoke, has been named the recipient of the 2025 Advocacy Impact Award by the Alzheimer’s Association Central & Western Virginia Chapter.

Stovall became involved with the association in 2016, serving on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee while opening a memory care community with his previous organization. “I had previously participated in the walk but felt I needed to do more to serve our residents and our local community,” he said.

Since then, Stovall has played a key role in organizing walk-day events, registering teams and driving legislative advocacy through the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement (AIM). His work with AIM has helped raise awareness for policies and bipartisan bills supporting dementia research funding and caregiver resources.

In 2024, the Alzheimer’s Association nominated Stovall for a seat on Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Commission, a governor-appointed advisory board. In this role, he participates in statewide efforts to improve caregiver training and access to resources, including developing the Dementia Capable Virginia website. “This investment of time is a way to have a greater impact not only in Roanoke but across Virginia,” he said.

Stovall’s leadership has directly supported successful fundraising and outreach efforts to benefit the association. In 2024, the Roanoke Walk to End Alzheimer’s raised more than $142,000, an increase of $29,000 from the previous year. Statewide, more than 164,000 Virginians aged 65 and older are currently living with Alzheimer’s and many rely on unpaid care from family and friends. The funds raised from this walk fund critical research and connect families and caregivers with support and education.

